ICPO Foundation partners with the American Hospital Dubai to establish an ICPO Collaborating Center in the Middle East.

This cooperation strengthens global educational standards for radiotheranostics and will scale patient access to a new generation of effective cancer therapeutics in United Arabic Emirates.

July 11, 2024 – Wiesbaden, Germany, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, the International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation and American Hospital Dubai (AHD) announced their cooperation in establishing the hospital as one of the global ICPO Collaborating Centers. The parties intend to enable a growing number of patients worldwide access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology (RPO) and further promote research and development in the fields of RPO. Moreover, the AHD will support the joint development and enhancement of best practice standards in United Arabic Emirates (UAE) and their implementation in professional development in establishing the internationally active “ICPO Academy for Theranostics”.

The ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic centers dedicated to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology. It has launched the ICPO Academy for Theranostics and is driving forward the research of innovative radiopharmaceuticals. The Foundation's mission is to ensure that cutting-edge cancer therapies are accessible to patients worldwide. The ICPO Centers work under a model based on shared know-how, certified education, and standardized design and processes that enable the implementation of best clinical practices on a global scale. The ICPO Foundation has successfully established ICPO Collaborating Centers in Germany, China, India, Australia and Egypt. Expansion plans are underway, with upcoming centers in locations globally.

The American Hospital Dubai, a leading private healthcare provider in the Middle East, was established in 1996 with a mission to deliver world-class medical services. With 254 beds, AHD offers acute care across various medical and surgical specialties, ensuring comprehensive and advanced healthcare solutions. A cornerstone of AHD's services is its pioneering cancer program, providing comprehensive care in Dubai and beyond.

In terms of technological capabilities, AHD's Nuclear Medicine Department is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including a digital PET/CT scanner and an SPECT/CT gamma camera, enabling precise and effective cancer diagnosis and treatment. Regular multidisciplinary meetings ensure seamless integration with other medical practitioners, promoting holistic patient care. Committed to delivering the highest standards of care, AHD implements the "Service Excellence Program" and offers multidisciplinary education programs for its clinical staff. Physicians at AHD are North American board-certified or possess equivalent Western training, ensuring top-notch medical expertise.

The American Hospital Dubai will provide advice and recommendations to the ICPO Foundation on how international quality standards, processes and procedures of precision oncology can be best implemented in UAE and the Middle East. The aim of the parties is that the AHD promote the "ICPO Academy for Theranostics" in Dubai, including at national society meetings, and act as a point of contact in UAE for interested parties and registration of participants. The clinic will be included under ICPO certification and in alignment with the ICPO Academy curriculum in the upcoming practical training program of physicians, chemists, physicists, nurses, technologists and other participants in its facilities for various time durations.

Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, expressed her deep excitement about this partnership and emphasized: "This collaboration makes the American Hospital Dubai one of the leading partners within the ICPO network and across the Middle East to support a new era of cancer care. Our goal is to scale patient access to this innovative therapy of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology for patients worldwide and further to develop the ICPO Academy for Theranostics with top-level partners."

Dr. Firas Alani, Chief of American Hospital Dubai Academic Institute, echoed this sentiment: Together with the ICPO Foundation, our hospital is proud to lead a paradigm shift toward precision oncology in Dubai. As an ICPO Collaborating Center, we can set the standard at international and regional levels, providing patients in Dubai and throughout the United Arab Emirates with access to cutting-edge precision oncology therapies."

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. Therefore, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Precision Oncology organized in a model based on shared know-how, certified education with the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation's objective to empower its Centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive Community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

