OKX Wallet Now Supported by Solayer

OKX Wallet is now supported by Solayer. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to connect to Solayer, providing a secure channel for leveraging Solana's integrated systems through the Solayer network.

To connect to Solayer, users can simply select ‘Connect Wallet’ and ‘OKX Wallet,’ then log into the OKX Wallet via a web extension on Chrome or Firefox.

Solayer is a shared validator network that secures Solana-integrated systems. It focuses on decentralizing Solana by allowing stakers to secure network bandwidth and transaction throughput for their favorite applications. Solayer leverages Solana's economic security and premium execution as a decentralized cloud infrastructure to enable a higher degree of consensus and blockspace customization for application developers.

Solayer employs a two-pronged approach:

Restaking: Leveraging the economic security of SOL to secure other systems Shared validator network: Solana-centric networks sharing Solana security and infrastructure

Solana is a Layer 1 blockchain platform that aims to provide high-performance, scalability, and security. It uses a unique combination of technologies, including PoH and Tower Byzantine fault tolerance (BFT), to achieve its impressively high throughput of up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS).

