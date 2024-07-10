KDHE, FDA and CDC Warn Consumers Not to Use Diamond Shruumz Products

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is warning Kansans not to consume Diamond Shruumz products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it is recalling Diamond Shruumz-brand products and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating 58 reports of severe illness, including 30 hospitalizations and one potentially associated death, across multiple states from the Prophet Premium Blends, LLC of Santa Ana, CA facility. KDHE is investigating two possible cases associated with this outbreak.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the FDA is alerting consumers to not eat, sell or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies.

"People who became ill from Diamond Shruumz-brand edibles reported a variety of severe symptoms,” KDHE State Epidemiologist and Environmental Health Officer, Dr. Farah Ahmed said. “These symptoms include seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, abnormal heart rates, high or low blood pressure, nausea and vomiting.”

Seek immediate medical attention or call the Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222) for advice if you have consumed a product and are having symptoms. If you consumed the products after January 1, 2024 and experienced symptoms, please fill out the KDHE confidential illness report form.

The FDA is advising consumers to stop using the product, destroy the product and contact Prophet Premium Blends by phone at 209-314-0881, or email with the order number to initiate a refund. Products made at the Blend facility were sold online and at a variety of retail locations across the United States.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website.

More information on the outbreak investigation can be found on the CDC website.

