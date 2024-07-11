SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 11, 2024.



OKX DEX APIs Now Integrated by D3X Exchange

OKX DEX's APIs have now been successfully integrated by D3X Exchange, a next-generation digital asset exchange platform. This integration aims to enhance the trading experience of D3X Exchange's users by providing lower slippage, optimal quotations and improved liquidity.

Key highlights of the integration:

Enhanced liquidity: By leveraging OKX DEX APIs, D3X Exchange ensures deep liquidity, allowing traders to execute large trades with minimal slippage Optimal quotations: The integration provides users with optimal quotations, ensuring that they get the best possible prices for their trades Improved user experience: The seamless integration of OKX DEX APIs into D3X Exchange's platform offers a more intuitive and efficient trading experience for users

D3X Exchange is a next-generation digital asset exchange platform designed to provide traders with a seamless and intuitive trading experience. Built on the principles of transparency, security and innovation, D3X Exchange offers a range of features and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of both novice and experienced traders.

