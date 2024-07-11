Elton Ilirjani Television Interview Unveils New Facets Of the International Model, Activist and Philanthropist

Share This Article

Producer Edi Manushi interviews Elton Ilirjani (Photo Credit: E Diell Top Channel)

E Diell Top Channel’s Edi Manushi conducts a 40-minute interview with Elton, discussing his family, interests, career and future plans

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist was the subject of a 40-minute in-depth interview conducted by Edi Manushi, producer of E Diell Top Channel – a leading interview show broadcast in Albania.During the interview, Elton spoke about his upbringing and his early love of being photographed by a family friend which Elton saw as being a childhood recognition of his desire to become a model.Edi Manushi, also spoke with Elton about his success both in business with Elton’s Headhunting business and his international modelling career. In responding to the questions, Elton identified and successfully implemented his Father’s advice that, “to have your freedom, you need to be financially successful”.In the latter part of the interview, Elton spoke about modelling, identifying that it is part acting and part artistry and that to be a successful model is as much about having presence on the fashion runway as it is about physical beauty – of which Elton clearly demonstrates both in equal measure.The exclusive at the end of the interview was when asked about future plans by Edi Manushi that Elton unveiled his passion project – to see Tirana, Albania’s capital have an international fashion week as well produced and as vibrant as that of New York or Paris – Watch this space, or Shikoni këtë hapësirë as they say in Albania.To watch the full interview on YouTube: https://bit.ly/460t8h2 Credit: E Diell Top ChannelAbout Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout The HeadHunter Group:The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica). I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @SangrealoAbout Top Channel:Top Channel is a national commercial television network based in Tirana, Albania. The network was founded by Dritan Hoxha in 2001, the network forms part of Top Media Group together with Top Albania Radio, Top Gold Radio, My Music Radio, daily newspaper Shqip, daily magazine Shqip Magazine, coffee producer Lori Caffe, Digitalb, Top News, VGA Studio, musicAL, and Imperial Cinemas.In January 2008, Top Channel was awarded national frequency coverage by making it the third such channel in Albania. In 2009, it was the first Albanian channel to become available in 16:9 widescreen high-definition television for selected programs. In 2012 they became fully HD by switching 16:9 widescreen in late September. Since September 2003, Top Channel has been present on satellite by broadcasting all over Europe through DigitAlb, and North America through TVALB and Shqip TV. The channel is available through IPTV in Europe and North America, and through local cable in Switzerland.For more information please visit: www.top-channel.tv

Elton Ilirjani: I thash babait që më pëlqen një mashkull, 3 ditë me radhë ai… (English sub)