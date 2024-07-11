NASSAU, the Bahamas, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 11, 2024.

OKX to Adjust Discount Rates for BETH

OKX is announcing an adjustment to the discount rates for BETH in the multi-currency margin mode and portfolio margin mode. This adjustment is scheduled to take place on July 18, 2024, between 6:00 am and 8:00 am (UTC).

Following the adjustment, the discount rate for BETH will be higher. Importantly, this change will not affect the risk level of current positions held by users.

Specific Adjustments:

Asset Before After Tier (USD) Discount rate Tier (USD) Discount rate BETH 0 ~ 1,000,000 0.8 0 ~ 2,000,000 0.95 1,000,000 ~

2,000,000 0.75 2,000,000 ~

4,000,000 0.85 2,000,000 ~

4,000,000 0.5 4,000,000 ~

8,000,000 0.5 > 4,000,000 0 > 8,000,000 0



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

