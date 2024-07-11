Jean and Martin Shafiroff Host the Southampton Hospital Foundation Summer Kick Off Party
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean & Martin Shafiroff entertained nearly 150 people at their exquisite home in Southampton, New York to celebrate the launch of the fundraising season of the Southampton Hospital Foundation (SHF).
Jon McAuliffe, Emily Mastaler, Julia McCormack, Mitchell Seldin, Elena Ford, Jean Shafiroff, Sarah Wetenhall, Andrew Wetenhall (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)
Philanthropists, socialites, medical leaders and friends joined Jean, who is a trustee for SHF, and Martin for delicious canapés and cocktails, and music by Alex Donner. Julia McCormack, Southampton Hospital Foundation President and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) Chief Development Officer, and Emily Mastaler, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Chief Administrative Officer and Southampton Hospital Association President, and her husband, Jon McAuliffe, were joined by Southampton Hospital Association board members including chair Jim Forbes and wife Hollis, treasurer John Wambold and his wife Melanie, and directors, J. Oscar Molina and his wife, Ana Harsanyi, Dr. Florence Rolston, and Allison Morrow.
Summer Party co-chairs Sarah Wetenhall and Elena Ford mingled with this year’s honorees, Father Alexander Karloutsos and Dr. Daniel Van Arsdale, who will be fêted at the 66th annual Summer Party on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024. Sarah, who is on the Southampton Hospital Foundation board, was joined by her husband, Andrew Wetenhall, while Elena, who is on the Southampton Hospital Association board, was joined by her husband, Mitch Seldin.
Other notable attendees included SHF Vision board member Elizabeth Bowden, Lisa Crawford, SHF Vision board member Kingsley Crawford, Leslie & Katerina Feldman, Alan Glatt, Henry & Barbara Gooss, Ann Grimm, John Hadlock, Peter Hallock, Debbie & Noel Hare, Sylvia Hemingway, Raya & Clifton Knight, Sheila & Steven Landsberg, Ann Liguori, Nancy Jane & Jeffrey Loewy, Patty Kraus, fashion icon Fern Mallis, Ellen Hermanson Foundation Co-Founder Julie Ratner, Steven Stolman & Rich Wilkie, and NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright.
Proceeds from the season support Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and its mission to provide access to first-class, compassionate healthcare to all who live or visit the East End of Long Island. SBSH is the only hospital on the South Fork. It is home to the first Level III Trauma Center in Suffolk and also has the only catheterization laboratory on the South Fork. Stony Brook Southampton Hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group, a national, independent nonprofit watchdog. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is an elite designation that sets the highest standards for patient safety in the United States.
About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF):
The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., a separate nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community. The Foundation concentrates its efforts on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our neighbors on the East End. To learn more, visit https://southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/about/the-southampton-hospital-foundation-inc.
About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH):
With 124 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit: www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu
