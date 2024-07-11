Hawaii Fluid Art Brings Unique Art Experiences to Castle Rock, Colorado
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a TimeCASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the Grand Opening for a new studio in Castle Rock, Colorado
WHERE: 3855 Ambrosia St Suite 101, Castle Rock, CO 80109
WHEN: Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 2:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.
WHAT: Grand Opening, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Matt Mendrala | matt@hawaiifluidart.com | 720-896-9115
Stephanie Mendrala |stephanie@hawaiifluidart.com | 720-896-9115
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner artist, HFA is the place to be.
Open six days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Castle Rock, offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more. The art classes are engaging and accessible, making fluid art an ideal activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio provides classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, fluid art skateboards, charcuterie boards, and wine glasses. Hawaii Fluid Art Castle Rock is an ideal venue for individual skill building, birthday parties, private events and celebrations, corporate events and team building, ladies’ nights and date nights.
Grand opening festivities will include $10 off Patch Party experiences, $10 off Resin Tumblers, Kids paint free with an adult experience, as well as in-store giveaways -- including an Oversized Fluid Art Canvas (valued over $300), 50% off any Experience, and several $25 off Fluid Art Experience coupons.
”Our studio is committed to offering all skill levels the chance to learn and explore new art techniques. Our location within The Meadows in Castle Rock is a great destination for birthday parties, ladies’ nights out, date nights, social gatherings and team building events,” said the Mendralas.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at castlerock.hawaiifluidart.com Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include: Gulf Shores, AL; Scottsdale, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Liberty Station, CA; Boulder, CO; Castle Rock, CO; Fort Collins, CO; Brookhaven, GA; Coconut Creek, FL; Pembroke Pines, FL; Wellington, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Waikoloa Village, HI; Geneva, IL; Tinley Park, IL; Rochester Hills, MI; Branson, MO; Kansas City, MO; Omaha, NE; Oklahoma City, OK; Greenville, SC; Franklin, TN; Mt. Juliet, TN; Cedar Hill, TX; Coppell, TX; Denton, TX; Flower Mound, TX; Fort Worth, TX; League City, TX; Lubbock, TX; Mansfield, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Salt Lake City, UT; Smith Mountain, VA; Las Vegas, NV.
