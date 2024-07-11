Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on July 11, 2024

MARYLAND, October 7 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Education and Culture Committee will review Section 504 Plans and academic performance metrics in MCPS

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Thursday, July 11 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing about Section 504 Plans, Services and Processes in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), and a briefing on academic performance metrics.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Section 504 Plans, Services and Processes in Montgomery County Public Schools

Briefing: The EC Committee will receive an update on Section 504 implementation from MCPS staff. Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibits discrimination on the basis of a disability for organizations that receive federal funding, including public schools. Students are considered eligible for accommodations under Section 504 if they have a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits a major life activity, which includes walking, hearing, seeing, speaking, and more. The committee will receive an update on implementation, disparities in disability identification, staffing challenges, and related topics.

Montgomery County Public Schools Academic Performance Metrics

Briefing: The EC Committee will receive an updated presentation on Evidence of Learning Framework data from MCPS staff. MCPS regularly reports data on student academic progress to the Board of Education. Evidence of Learning Framework data is shared publicly twice a year as the end of year and transition reports. Other academic performance data is reported periodically throughout the year. The committee will discuss intervention strategies, challenges and effectiveness, as well as approaches to reducing disparities in academic performance.

