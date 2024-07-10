Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2024

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2024.

The Company reported net earnings of $5.3 million or $0.62 per share compared to net earnings of $6.6 million or $0.77 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended May 31, 2024 were $140.3 million compared to $142.3 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $5.2 million or $0.61 per share compared to net earnings of $6.4 million or $0.75 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $245.7 million compared to $248.3 million last year.

Goodfellow continues to navigate a broader economic landscape characterized by low consumer confidence and sluggish new housing starts. These conditions have impacted industry growth and shifted demand towards different types of products within the Company’s portfolio. Goodfellow’s offering is well positioned to cater to this evolving demand, ensuring revenue and margin stability even as certain segments experience fluctuations.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and six months ended May 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended For the six months ended May 31

2024 May 31

2023 May 31

2024 May 31

2023 $ $ $ $ Sales 140,334 142,326 245,668 248,251 Expenses Cost of goods sold 106,199 110,034 188,745 194,294 Selling, administrative and general expenses 26,108 22,239 48,992 43,923 Net financial costs 652 921 707 1,195 132,959 133,194 238,444 239,412 Earnings before income taxes 7,375 9,132 7,224 8,839 Income taxes 2,066 2,557 2,023 2,475 Total comprehensive income 5,309 6,575 5,201 6,364 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 0.62 0.77 0.61 0.75





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited



As at As at As at May 31

2024 November 30

2023 May 31

2023 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 4,822 28,379 3,171 Trade and other receivables 95,546 53,674 87,163 Income taxes receivable 7,286 6,286 6,001 Inventories 130,239 98,473 122,268 Prepaid expenses 2,536 4,215 2,263 Total Current Assets 240,429 191,027 220,866 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 34,631 32,761 32,405 Intangible assets 1,192 1,487 1,795 Right-of-use assets 9,993 11,354 12,916 Defined benefit plan asset 15,264 15,347 11,760 Other assets 1,227 777 802 Total Non-Current Assets 62,307 61,726 59,678 Total Assets 302,736 252,753 280,544 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 35,883 - 34,002 Trade and other payables 52,645 37,620 36,553 Provision 2,774 2,789 2,252 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,170 4,732 4,748 Total Current Liabilities 95,472 45,141 77,555 Non-Current Liabilities Provision - - 770 Lease liabilities 7,373 8,497 10,189 Deferred income taxes 4,112 4,112 3,431 Total Non-Current Liabilities 11,485 12,609 14,390 Total Liabilities 106,957 57,750 91,945 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,366 9,379 9,394 Retained earnings 186,413 185,624 179,205 195,779 195,003 188,599 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 302,736 252,753 280,544





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



For the three months ended For the six months ended



May 31

2024 May 31

2023 May 31

2024 May 31

2023 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 5,309 6,575 5,201 6,364 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 882 795 1,717 1,540 Intangible assets 148 150 295 301 Right-of-use assets 1,089 1,188 2,123 2,445 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (69) (171) (77) (181) Accretion expense on provision - 68 - 136 Provision (4) (7) (15) (29) Income taxes 2,066 2,557 2,023 2,475 Interest expense 330 481 375 569 Interest on lease liabilities 137 158 274 140 Funding in excess (deficit) of pension plan expense 189 (70) 83 (140) Other 7 (10) 8 (139) 10,084 11,714 12,007 13,481 Changes in non-cash working capital items (24,366) (15,844) (56,876) (32,124) Interest paid (518) (632) (707) (740) Income taxes paid (1,098) (3,019) (3,023) (6,037) (25,982) (19,495) (60,606) (38,901) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (15,898) (7,781) (48,599) (25,420) Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in bank loans 6,000 (2,000) 6,000 - Net increase in banker’s acceptances - 23,000 - 28,000 Net increase in CORRA loans 18,000 - 18,000 - Payment of lease liabilities (1,257) (1,287) (2,456) (2,792) Redemption of shares (50) (150) (169) (270) Dividends paid (4,256) (4,274) (4,256) (4,274) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 18,437 15,289 17,119 20,664 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,618) (839) (3,900) (1,683) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 382 178 390 188 Other assets (450) - (450) - Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (2,686) (661) (3,960) (1,495) Net cash (outflow) inflow (147) 6,847 (35,440) (6,251) Cash position, beginning of period (6,914) (9,678) 28,379 3,420 Cash position, end of period (7,061) (2,831) (7,061) (2,831)





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the six months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779 Net earnings - 6,364 6,364 Total comprehensive income - 6,364 6,364 Dividend - (4,274) (4,274) Redemption of Shares (25) (245) (270) Balance as at May 31, 2023 9,394 179,205 188,599 Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003 Net earnings - 5,201 5,201 Total comprehensive income - 5,201 5,201 Dividend - (4,256) (4,256) Redemption of Shares (13) (156) (169) Balance as at May 31, 2024 9,366 186,413 195,779



