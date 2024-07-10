H.R. 8361, Economic Espionage Prevention Act

H.R. 8361 would authorize the Administration to impose sanctions on foreign persons and entities that knowingly:
• Engage in theft of U.S. trade secrets or intellectual property;
• Provide material support or services to defense and intelligence sectors of foreign adversaries of the U.S.; or
• Violate U.S. export control laws.
