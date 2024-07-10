Submit Release
Website bluelawnassetmanagement.com and www.blassetmanagement.com are Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Investment Adviser

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website bluelawnassetmanagement.com is fraudulently marketing itself as a licensed investment adviser.

The imposter websites, bluelawnassetmanagement.com and www.blassetmanagement.com, are not associated with a California licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter websites are posing as Blue Lawn Asset Management LLC, which is a California licensed Investment Adviser (CRD number 136527).

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to submit a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at https://dfpi.ca.gov/consumers/  or call 1-866-275-2677.

