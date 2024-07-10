SEIU Local 2: Workers at Meadow Gardens Golf Club commence strike action TOMORROW

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employees of Meadow Gardens Golf Club will begin strike action tomorrow morning at 8 am. The workers, who are members of SEIU Local 2, had been in negotiations since June, but talks broke down earlier today. They unanimously approved strike action last weekend.



“We are simply asking for a livable salary and recognition of our hard work,” said Mike Riberdy, a grounds crew worker. “We want to continue working here and contributing to the success of this place we care so much about. Management can solve this problem easily by showing they value and support us."

The workers say the issues stem from a desire to have basic fairness. They want equal pay for equal work, transparency, and an end to favoritism. Management has refused to accept the proposed changes that the workers say would create a fairer workplace.

Community Rally Announced

WHAT : Rally to Support Striking Workers

WHEN : Saturday July 13, 2024 @ 10 am

WHERE : 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2T5

A rally will be held on Saturday to support the striking workers at the golf club, which is located in Pitt Meadows, about one hour east of downtown Vancouver. The workers have been members of SEIU since 1997, and this is the first time they will be on strike since the 1990s.

The strike could create difficulties for the 2024 Meadow Gardens Open presented by Lordco Auto Parts this weekend. The event offers over $100,000 in cash and prizes is believed to the largest amateur championship in BC.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact

Steve Fanning | 236-558-1746

sfanning@seiulocal2.ca