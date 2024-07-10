Comer Subpoenas White House Aides Running Interference for President Biden Amid Cognitive Decline

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued subpoenas to three key White House staff who are reportedly running interference for President Biden and doing the President’s job for him amid his declining cognitive state. According to one former Biden aide, these three employees – Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams – have created “a protective bubble around” President Biden and he is “staffed so closely that he’s lost all independence.” Chairman Comer previously sought testimony from these White House aides as part of the Committee’s investigation of President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, but the White House has refused to make them available.

“The White House has shielded three key aides from testifying about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and now we’ve learned through reporting these same aides are also seeking to cover up President Biden’s declining cognitive state inside the White House. President Biden is clearly unfit for office, yet his staff are trying to hide the truth from the American people. Key White House staff must come before our committee so we can provide the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve,” said Chairman Comer.

The subpoena cover letters can be found here:

Additional Background: The Oversight Committee’s investigation of Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has exposed the White House’s and Biden’s personal attorney’s unraveling narrative of events. Information obtained through multiple transcribed interviews conducted by the Oversight Committee contradicted the White House’s and President Biden’s personal attorney’s narrative about the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, including the location and security of classified documents. The Oversight Committee also learned that five White House employees – including Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams – and a Department of Defense employee were involved in the early stages of coordinating the organizing, moving, and removing of boxes that were later found to contain classified materials.