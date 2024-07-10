Max Casino Successfully Upgrades to Quick Custom Intelligence’s Version AGI54 and Realizes Immediate Benefits!

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is thrilled to announce the successful release of its latest software version, AGI54. This innovative release marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering advanced, efficient, and user-friendly tools for the gaming and hospitality industries.



AGI54 introduces groundbreaking features that enable users to analyze their campaign management tools more effectively. By understanding the nuances of campaign effectiveness, fine-tuning marketing strategies, and fostering stronger guest relationships, AGI54 ensures our clients can operate more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

Anthony Jacobs, Marketing Operations Manager for Max Casino, shared his excitement about the new release: "We at Max Casino in Carson City, Nevada, are really enjoying the new AGI54 release from QCI. Since this release and the release of Power Pack, we have been more efficient in running reports faster than ever. Having Power Pack makes it easier to get Data Stories to reports that are beneficial to us in operating the property. This is extremely beneficial to anyone who is looking to get deeper into reports and the property they are working at. I get excited when new reports get created for us. I know QCI will deliver the reports we need to continue to grow our property and make it successful. The staff is incredible when it comes to getting reports fixed or fixing any issues we may have. My questions are always answered; I am never left wondering why or how. My reports that used to take several hours now take just a matter of minutes or less than half the time I used to do reports. I strongly recommend QCI to anyone who is looking to work more efficiently and wants to save time on doing reports. Thank you QCI team for all you do, and all you have offered myself and the team here at Max Casino."

Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI, commented on the successful release: "We are incredibly proud of the advancements we've made with AGI54. Our goal has always been to provide our clients with the most advanced tools to manage their operations more efficiently. AGI54 is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our clients' businesses and look forward to continuing our mission of delivering exceptional solutions."

The AGI54 software version is now available to all QCI clients. For more information about AGI54 and other QCI products, please visit www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

ABOUT Max Casino

A cornerstone in Carson City, Max Casino offers top-tier gaming, dining and entertainment. It is located at 900 South Carson Street, Carson, Nevada. Visit www.MaxCasinoCC.com or call 775.883.0900

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 180 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354