Allied Health Professionals eligible for recruitment incentive

CANADA, July 10 - The province is increasing the financial recruitment incentives for allied health professionals to improve the healthcare system for people in PEI.

The Allied Health Professional Recruitment Incentive will provide up to $10,000 with a return in service commitment of 1,950 working hours or a one-year full time equivalent.

“Allied Health Professionals are in high demand in Prince Edward Island, and we are pleased to offer this new incentive program to bring even more of these highly qualified professionals to the province. These incentives, while only a part of the overall solution to strengthen our health care system, will put us in a more competitive position to recruit and provide quality healthcare services to Islanders.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

The eligible Allied Health Professionals include:

Medical Laboratory Technologists (MLTs)

Medical Radiation Technologists (MRTs)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Technologists

Respiratory Therapists (RTs)

Sonographers

Social Workers

Pharmacy Technicians

Pharmacists

Physiotherapists

Occupational Therapists

Dental Hygienists

To qualify for the incentive, eligible candidates must be a new candidate to PEI’s workforce and cannot have worked at Health PEI or another private or public sector employer in PEI within the past two years. They also cannot have received an incentive previously.

Psychologists and Midwives are excluded from the Allied Health Professionals Recruitment Incentive as they are currently covered by other existing return in service recruitment incentive programs.

The Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI determine the need for incentives based on the health care system needs, current vacancies, and availability of eligible applicants at the time of recruitment.

“Allied Health Professionals are crucial to our healthcare system, across all service areas and functions. They bring incredible skill and expertise in their work with patients, residents and clients every day in hospitals, health centres, and community-based settings,” said Melanie Fraser, Health PEI CEO. “I look forward to welcoming many more Allied Health Professionals to our teams.”

