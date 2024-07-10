[7-10-2024] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Vail-Bon Jie Yang Wan, a product promoted and sold for several skin conditions on various websites, including www.everymarket.com and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Vail-Bon Jie Yang Wan contains dexamethasone and chlorpheniramine, which are not listed on the product label.

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems. When corticosteroids are taken for a prolonged period, or at high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland. Abrupt discontinuation can cause withdrawal symptoms. In addition, the undeclared dexamethasone in Vail-Bon Jie Yang Wan may cause serious side effects when combined with other medications.

Consumers taking Vail-Bon Jie Yang Wan should immediately consult with their health care professional to safely discontinue use of this product. The risks of withdrawal from corticosteroids should be assessed by a health care professional. Only licensed health care professionals can evaluate patients for the risk or existence of adrenal suppression.

Chlorpheniramine is an over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamine used for allergies. Antihistamines may cause drowsiness and affect mental alertness.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

