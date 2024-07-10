Goodfellow Welcomes Marie-Hélène Nolet to Its Board of Directors

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marie-Hélène Nolet to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



“We are delighted to welcome Marie-Hélène to our Board. Her leadership skills and management experience will certainly strengthen the Board’s ability to drive strategic initiatives and support management as they take steps to ensure Goodfellow’s position as an industry leader,” said Robert Hall, Chair of the Board.

Marie-Hélène Nolet is an accomplished C-Suite executive and a professional Board member, committed to pursuing transformation and long-term sustainability. She is recognized for her expertise in management, corporate governance, investments, partnerships and strategic planning. Marie-Hélène was Chief Operating Officer at Desjardins Capital and also held important leaderships roles within the Venture Capital, Marketing & Public Affairs, and Advisory Services divisions at the Business Development Bank of Canada. Marie-Hélène started her career in mergers and acquisitions at PwC and in investments at GTI Capital and Hydro-Quebec CapiTech. She also worked for Cesky Mobile, a mobile operator in the Czech Republic. Marie-Hélène currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of Aéroports de Montréal and is an ambassador of the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Foundation. She previously chaired the Board of Directors of the Canadian Club of Montreal. Over the past 25 years, she served on the boards of the Jeune Chambre de commerce de Montréal; Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec; Fondation de la Jeune Chambre de commerce de Montréal; O Vertigo; and the Montreal Clinical Research Institute’s Foundation. Marie-Hélène holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship from McGill University. She is a CFA charterholder and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors’ Education Program as well as an Institute-certified Director.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.