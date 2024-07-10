New York Department of state Releases Draft Eligibility Guidelines for Two Programs to Support Restoration and Flood Risk Projects Through the Environmental Bond Act

The New York State Department of State today released proposed eligibility guidelines for the allocation of funding for two DOS programs that will implement coastal resilience projects under the historic $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 (Bond Act). The two programs are the Inland Flooding and Local Waterfront Revitalization Implementation Projects Program and the Coastal Rehabilitation and Resilience Project Program. The guidelines address funding eligibility for Bond Act opportunities to identify projects and investments to help make New York’s coastal areas more resilient to flooding and the effects of climate change. Public comments on the draft guidelines will be accepted until August 9 at 5 p.m.

“The Department of State is committed to making New York’s coastal communities resilient to the effects of climate change,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This investment will help to protect coastal communities, restore critical habitats and address regional priorities.”

The Department of State will use feedback from the public comment period to modify their Inland Flooding and Local Waterfront Revitalization Implementation Projects and Coastal Rehabilitation and Resilience Project Programs to better support communities in their efforts to address coastal flooding and the impacts of climate change. Bond Act funds will be allocated under the restoration and flood risk reduction category.

The full eligibility guidelines for the two programs are available in this week’s Environmental Notice Bulletin as follows:

Public comments on the draft guidelines will be accepted until Friday, August 9 at 5 p.m. and can be submitted in writing by mail to:

Alicia Candlen

New York State Department of State

Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure

One Commerce Plaza

99 Washington Ave., Suite 1010

Albany, NY 12231

Public comments can also be submitted via email to [email protected] (use “Bond Act” in the subject line).

Questions can be directed to (518) 473-3656.

Disadvantaged Communities

The Bond Act requires that disadvantaged communities shall receive no less than 35 percent, with the goal of 40 percent, of the benefit of total Bond Act funds ($4.2 billion). Disadvantaged communities are those identified by the Climate Justice Working Group, pursuant to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Consistent with this Bond Act requirement, DEC will aim to prioritize 40 percent of grant awards to benefit disadvantaged communities.

New York’s Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act

On November 8, 2022, New Yorkers overwhelmingly approved the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act. State agencies, local governments and partners will be able to access funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency and create green jobs. Bond Act funding will support new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution and protect communities and natural resources from climate change.

Since the Bond Act passed, an inter-agency working group comprised of multiple state agencies has been implementing a transparent and collaborative process to identify needs for environmental funding across the state to help develop program logistics. In the last year, the state announced a $200 million funding investment toward the state’s existing Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Grant programs, $100 million available for zero-emission school buses, $100 million available for Clean Green Schools, $13.1 million to support construction of the Adirondack Rail Trail and State-administered forestry projects to plant 25 million trees by 2033. Find more Bond Act-related information and sign up for progress updates.