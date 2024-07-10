WYDOT Casper Construction Updates for I-25 and Wyoming Boulevard

CASPER - We're getting ready to pave the CY and Wyoming Boulevard intersection and swap traffic on I-25 from the northbound to the southbound lanes.

Here's the latest on both projects:

CY and Wyoming Boulevard:

Contractor to begin milling intersection beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, July 8. Lanes will be restricted and there may be some delays.

Begin laying first layer (or lift) of asphalt around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Again, expect traveling lanes to be restricted and there may be some delays.

Plans are to have entire intersection paved (first layer) overnight July 9 and open to traffic by 6 a.m., Wednesday, July 10.

Once this first lift, or layer, is completed, the contractor will have one more asphalt lift to lay before applying a wearing course to the road surface. Dates haven't been set for these.

I-25 Bridges: