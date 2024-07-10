WYDOT Casper Construction Updates for I-25 and Wyoming Boulevard
CASPER - We're getting ready to pave the CY and Wyoming Boulevard intersection and swap traffic on I-25 from the northbound to the southbound lanes.
Here's the latest on both projects:
CY and Wyoming Boulevard:
- Contractor to begin milling intersection beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, July 8. Lanes will be restricted and there may be some delays.
- Begin laying first layer (or lift) of asphalt around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9. Again, expect traveling lanes to be restricted and there may be some delays.
- Plans are to have entire intersection paved (first layer) overnight July 9 and open to traffic by 6 a.m., Wednesday, July 10.
- Once this first lift, or layer, is completed, the contractor will have one more asphalt lift to lay before applying a wearing course to the road surface. Dates haven't been set for these.
I-25 Bridges:
- Begin process of switching interstate traffic from southbound lanes to northbound lanes, Wednesday, July 10. Nightly closures from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Detours in place and posted, utilizing Bryan Stock Trail and Amoco Road. Overnight closures: Wednesday, July 10 – Sunday, July 14. Traffic switched to northbound lanes by morning rush hour, Monday, July 15.
- Center Street Bridge demolition following traffic switch. Center Street underneath I-25 to close Monday, July 15 after 8 a.m. to allow for bridge demolition. Expect four working days to demolish old bridge. Detours in place and posted.