Husson’s Kenzie Dore Named North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year

2024 grad was also a valedictorian

BANGOR, MAINE, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University student-athlete Kenzie Dore has been named North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year, an honor that recognizes graduating student-athletes who distinguish themselves in academic achievement, athletic excellence, service and leadership.

Dore, who earned a 4.0 grade point average at Husson, was a valedictorian of the Class of 2024 and graduated in May with a master’s in criminal justice administration.

“Kenzie Dore is an outstanding athlete and scholar and we are thrilled that the North Atlantic Conference has recognized her with this award. She exemplifies the Husson approach for student-athletes, which encourages giving it all both on the field and in the classroom,” said President Lynne Coy-Ogan.

The first Husson woman to earn NAC Woman of the Year, Dore is now entered into the national pool for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. The winner of the national award will be named at the NCAA Convention in January 2025. 

"Proud doesn't begin to describe how the Husson community feels about this tremendous accomplishment. Kenzie Dore is an exemplary leader who epitomizes what a student-athlete should be. The work she and her teammates did in leading our softball program to multiple championships is made more impressive by the numerous individual accolades she also earned. However, most impressive is who Kenzie is as a person on and off the field — someone who gives back to her community and inspires others," said Athletic Director John Sutyak.

Dore is set to be commissioned into the Maine Army National Guard as a second lieutenant and a medical service officer. She will attend a 10-week medical service basic officer leadership course at Fort Sam Houston in Texas before heading to flight school at Fort Novosel in Alabama. She plans to become a medical evaluation pilot and fly UH-60 Blackhawks.

