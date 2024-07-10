Actelis Receives $260,000 Order for Major Mid-Atlantic US County Traffic System Modernization

Enhancing traffic flow and safety in major County, Actelis' hybrid-fiber technology supports key priorities in intelligent transportation and environmental initiatives

FREMONT, Calif., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received a significant order valued at $260,000 to modernize the traffic systems in a major Mid-Atlantic county in the United States. This project continues Actelis’ momentum in the intelligent transportation space, following its previous announced wins in Washington, DC, Bakersfield, CA, and Italy, for a national transportation infrastructure project.



“We are thrilled to be chosen to support these traffic system modernization efforts,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “This order, alongside several recent announcements underscores the growing trust in our innovative, secure and cost-effective hybrid-fiber technology and its ability to not only enhance traffic flow, but also support critical safety, transportation, infrastructure, and environmental initiatives. With our expanding portfolio of innovative solutions continuing to gain traction across various sectors, we remain steadfast in its commitment to driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers and investors.”

The County, home to over 1 million residents and numerous US government offices, research centers, and major corporations, plays a pivotal role in the region. Efficient traffic management is essential for maintaining the County’s thriving economy and accommodating its significant visitor influx.

The County is responsible for maintaining thousands of lane miles as well as hundreds of managed traffic signals and safety cameras. Actelis’ innovative hybrid-fiber networking solution provides immediate fiber-grade connectivity over the County’s existing fiber/copper network infrastructure. By leveraging Actelis’ advanced Ethernet aggregators and access devices (EADs), the County can efficiently manage traffic signals and camera systems at intersections, ensuring seamless control and enhanced operational efficiency. Actelis’ solution addresses the County’s key priorities, including:

The County has put resources in place to eliminate serious and fatal collisions by the end of 2030. By enabling fiber-grade connectivity at traffic intersections, County staff is able to monitor traffic flow and configure signal timing to ensure safety for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. Environment and climate resiliency: The County has one of the nation’s most aggressive climate action plans. Actelis’ solution helps traffic flow more freely, reducing vehicle emissions caused by unnecessary traffic jams.

The County has one of the nation’s most aggressive climate action plans. Actelis’ solution helps traffic flow more freely, reducing vehicle emissions caused by unnecessary traffic jams. Economic development and Equitable Access: By extending the lifespan of the existing network infrastructure, Actelis allows the County to allocate resources to other critical areas, promoting economic growth and equitable access.



