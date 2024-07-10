Submit Release
Plexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, WI, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal third quarter 2024 results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What: Plexus Fiscal 2024 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When: Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:

Audio conferencing link to receive an individual login pin: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6d418e4593b04f1da475cd7614d2ed39

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vos8hpvo
Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months
   

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp.

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.


