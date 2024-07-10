Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions 2024 Mid-Year Outlook Broadcast Reveals What’s Ahead for Housing, New Exclusive Training Program

Buffini & Company founder and chairman to give his expert insights on the current state of the market and a sneak peek at the Certified Full-Service Professional designation during free “Bold Predictions” broadcast.

CARLSBAD, California, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Buffini, real estate training legend and chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, will share his industry insights during one of the hottest virtual events in the industry. He’ll also reveal details about a new training program for real estate professionals to win in today’s changing real estate market.



“Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update” airs live on Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

For the first time, Buffini will also reveal exclusive details about the company’s new Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation training program aimed at helping real estate professionals win business, communicate their unique value and stand out in today’s uncertain housing landscape.



During the telecast, Buffini will give attendees the inside track on what’s happening behind the scenes in housing and what elements are driving recent industry trends so real estate professionals can finish the year strong. He’ll be joined by Katie Johnson, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Member Experience Officer with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), who will share her insight on the recent NAR settlement and what it means for agents and brokers in the field.

Buffini will also share an exciting sneak peek at Buffini & Company’s new CFSP designation, a pivotal, ground-breaking training program for real estate agents and brokers that will separate the true professionals from the amateurs.



“Now, more than ever, real estate professionals must be able to demonstrate the value they bring to a sales transaction. This training helps them do just that,” Buffini says. “The CFSP program equips real estate agents with world-class presentations and dialogues to expertly navigate the process. Plus, a whole marketing suite to fully communicate their unique selling proposition as a full-time, full-service professional. In turn, this educates buyers and sellers how their agent earns appropriate, professional compensation, which has come under increasing scrutiny.”



In March, without admitting to any wrongdoing, NAR agreed to a landmark $418 million antitrust settlement in federal court in response to numerous consumer lawsuits. As part of the agreement, NAR plans to end its practice of cooperative compensation as a condition of advertising properties on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). It also agreed to create a new rule requiring MLS participants working with buyers to create written representation agreements with their buyers before showing them properties in person.



While agent commissions have always been and continue to be negotiable, inaccurate media coverage and critics’ misinformation campaigns have led consumers to question whether they need an agent when they buy or sell a home.



And the answer is a resounding, “Yes,” says Buffini.



“Buying or selling a home is one of life’s largest financial transactions and, without a doubt, buyers and sellers need the guidance of a trusted, knowledgeable real estate professional at their side from start to finish,” Buffini says, noting that agents have to be clearer than ever about articulating the service they provide for clients.



He continues: “With today’s market more competitive than ever, real estate professionals can’t afford to play small; the stakes are too high. Consumers want a trusted advisor in their corner to help them make informed decisions and realize their homeownership dreams. The CFSP training modules provide a decisive and intuitive roadmap for agents to become that trusted advisor. This is critical as we continue to see affordability and inventory headwinds persist in the market.”



The CFSP program includes comprehensive virtual training videos, including five on-demand modules, some of which feature sit-down interviews with iconic thought leaders such as New York Times best-selling author Jon Acuff and award-winning advertising writer and creative director Ron Tite, among others. These handpicked experts will share insight and how-tos that will help real estate practitioners proactively transform their businesses — and their lives.



The training package also includes audio dialogues for buyers and sellers as well a whole suite of digital assets, such as marketing infographics, printable PDF handouts and social posts all designed to help real estate professionals talk to consumers about the level of service they provide and how it helps buyers and sellers, in turn, achieve their real estate goals.



The online broadcast, “Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update,” airs Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Those watching the free broadcast online will receive advanced access to sign up for the Certified Full-Service Professional designation training program. Register now to claim your digital seat for this free broadcast and be among the first to access the CFSP training.



About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit www.buffini.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michelle Esposito

Buffini & Company

(760) 827-1390

michellee@buffini.com

