More help coming for people resolving family law matters

CANADA, July 10 - More people throughout the province will have access to a service that helps resolve family law matters earlier.

Building on existing family justice services, the early resolution process aims to build knowledge, support problem solving and help families prepare for the next steps in their family law matters. The process, which is currently available in Victoria and Surrey, is being widely expanded. The expansion will begin with the Port Coquitlam Provincial Court family registry in November 2024. Between April and November 2025, the service will expand to Provincial Court family registries in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pemberton, Richmond, Sechelt and Vancouver (Robson Square).

The process is designed to reduce conflict and build skills to prevent future conflict through earlier resolutions that are customized to a family’s needs and, ultimately, help families to resolve their family law matters. It provides early preparation for families, many of whom are without legal representation, through screening for family violence, identification of legal and non-legal needs, referrals to community organizations, assistance resolving disputes out-of-court and support preparing for the appropriate next steps. Families also receive information about the court process and other options, such as consensual dispute resolution.

The expansion of the process prioritizes resources for families that require formal judgment on a disputed matter and increases the court’s capacity to deal with other matters and ensures timely access to justice for more people in the province.

To learn more about the Early Resolution Process, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/divorce/family-justice/your-options/early-resolution

To learn more about family justice centres and justice access centres and where to find them, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/divorce/family-justice/who-can-help/family-justice-centres/services

