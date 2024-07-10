Swisher and Yen to Talk Tech at ChIPs Global Summit

Journalist Kara Swisher will talk tech with ChIPs co-founder Mallun Yen October 18.

Fireside Chat Will Held October 18 in Washington, D.C.

Swisher has been called called 'Silicon Valley's most feared but revered journalist.'” — Monica Phillips

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary technology reporter Kara Swisher will be interviewed by ChIPs co-founder Mallun Yen at ChIPs Global Summit 2024, October 18, in Washington, D.C.

“We are excited to have Kara Swisher on our agenda,” said Monica Phillips, ChIPs director of learning, content and DEI. “Kara and Mallun are two tech veterans who will give us an eye-opening look at the past, present and future of women in technology,” Phillips said.

“Kara is a tireless advocate for the tech industry and Mallun has devoted the past 20-plus years to changing the status quo and shifting industry behaviors,” Phillips said. “They have shared the stage at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference — ChIPs Global Summit is an incredible opportunity to bring them together again.”

Mallun Yen has been the founder, CEO and general partner at Operator Collective, a venture fund and “dream team” of operator LPs, since 2018. Yen served as vice president, worldwide IP and deputy general counsel at Cisco Systems, and was one of seven women who founded ChIPs Network in 2005. Yen has served on the boards of Pure Storage, KQED and ChIPs, and was chief operating officer of SaaStr, the world's largest community of b-to-b software founders, where she worked from 2012 to 2019.

“Bad-ass chronicler of Silicon Valley”

Kara Swisher is a veteran technology reporter who has covered the business of the internet since 1994. Once called “Silicon Valley's most feared but revered journalist,” Swisher has established herself as the oracle of the tech world with unrivaled access to the industry's most powerful leaders.

Swisher is author of the new bestseller, Burn Book: A Tech Love Story, which gained a starred review on Booklist: “Swisher, the bad-ass journalist and OG chronicler of Silicon Valley…takes no prisoners in this highly readable look at the evolution of the digital world.” Her other books include, There Must Be A Pony in Here Somewhere (2007) and AOL.com (1999).

She is host of the podcasts On With Kara Swisher and Pivot, and editor-at-large at New York Magazine. She is the former host of the Sway and Recode Decode podcasts and co-founded the technology website Recode and tech conference Code, which is the country’s premier conference on tech and media.

Swisher co-produced and co-hosted the Wall Street Journal’s “D: All Things Digital” conference series (now called the Code conference) in 2003. It was, and still is, the country’s premier conference on tech and media, with guests such as Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Google's leadership, Tim Cook, Jack Dorsey and other leading players.

From 2018 to 2022, she was an opinion writer for The New York Times. She has also written for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, the All Things Digital conference and the online publication All Things D. She has also produced and hosted the MSNBC series Revolution.

ABOUT CHIPS GLOBAL SUMMIT

ChIPs Global Summit is one of the nation’s leading gatherings of women in tech, law and policy. Established in 2012, it drew more than 650 lawyers, policymakers and tech executives last year in San Francisco This year it will be held October 16-18 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs Network is a nonprofit organization representing more than 7,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.