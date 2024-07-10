Press Release: Zenovia Harris Selected for U.S. Chamber Foundation Education and Workforce Fellowship Program

Fellowship Provides State and Local Business Leaders with Opportunities to Engage Nationally on Critical Education and Workforce Issues

Seattle - WA, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced Zenovia Harris, Chief Executive Officer of the Kent Chamber of Commerce was selected to participate in the tenth cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.



"I am deeply honored and excited to be selected for the U.S. Chamber Foundation Education and Workforce Fellowship Program. This fellowship provides a unique platform to collaborate with leaders nationwide, sharing innovative strategies and solutions to the critical issues of education and workforce development. My passion lies in creating a brighter future for the next generation through education and empowerment. I am committed to leveraging this opportunity to develop programs that foster a healthy and respectful future, especially for our underserved and underrepresented youth. Together, we can build pathways to success that empower every young person to reach their full potential and contribute positively to our communities," said Zenovia Harris, Chief Executive Officer of the Kent Chamber of Commerce.



“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Caitlin Codella Low, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”



Following a competitive application and selection process, Zenovia Harris was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals, and association leaders to participate in the tenth class of this program. The eight-month program, consisting of both in person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education, and workforce development.



Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of over 350 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.



For more information on the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the program’s website .

Zenovia Harris Kent Chamber of Commerce 2538541770 zharris@kentchamber.com