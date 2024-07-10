Dawn Mattera Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Rise Up!', Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Dawn Mattera

PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Rise Up!, co-authored by Dawn Mattera, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by reaching Amazon Best-Seller status. Launched on May 23, 2024.



Rise Up! stands out for its compelling collection of life-altering narratives, detailing triumph over extraordinary adversities and the courage to forge new beginnings. Since its release, the book has rapidly climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!



At the core of Rise Up!'s success lies Dawn Mattera’s gripping chapter, "My Path To La Dolce Vita.” Dawn’s story serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring readers to overcome obstacles and embrace their true potential.

Meet Dawn Mattera Corsi:

With over twenty-five years of experience, Dawn Mattera Corsi has devoted her life to guiding individuals towards a fulfilling existence, defined by purpose and legacy. From her transformational journey as a former engineer to becoming a best-selling author, certified coach, and motivational speaker, Dawn embodies resilience and personal growth.

Dawn’s communication style blends proven techniques with empathy and tough love, resonating deeply with those navigating life’s challenges. Despite facing daunting setbacks, including divorce, layoffs, and financial hardships, Dawn chose resilience, crafting a life enriched with passion and purpose.



A respected speaker for prestigious organizations like the American Cancer Society and March of Dimes, Dawn has shared her wisdom on national platforms, including CBS and Fox News. Her story has been featured in various media outlets, showcasing her commitment to empowering others.



Beyond her professional achievements, Dawn embraces life’s joys alongside her husband, Bob, indulging in experiences like gladiator lessons in Rome and exploring Tuscany on vintage Vespas. Her pursuit of life's simple pleasures, including the perfect gelato, mirrors her zest for living fully.



To learn more about Dawn Mattera Corsi and her transformative work, visit her website at www.DawnMattera.com. Connect with her on LinkedIn at Dawn Mattera Corsi - Author and Speaker, follow her on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dawnmatteraauthor/, and engage with her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DawnAlbaMattera/



To order your copy of Rise Up! and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE