Small Lot Bottles Announces Partnership with Napa Valley Wine Academy
LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Lot Bottles is pleased to announce its partnership with Napa Valley Wine Academy (NVWA), America’s Premier Wine School™. This collaboration solidifies Small Lot Bottles’ position as a preferred supplier for NVWA, providing both PET and Coravin samples, enhancing the educational experience for students and wine professionals alike.
At its core, Small Lot Bottles specializes in wine fractionalization, offering comprehensive services from procurement to distribution. The company’s innovative packaging solutions, including PET bottles and Coravin Vinitas 100ml samples, are designed to cater to the unique needs of wine education, wineries, and corporate gifting. With a focus on customization and customer service, Small Lot Bottles is dedicated to making wine more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
The Napa Valley Wine Academy, renowned for its exceptional wine education programs, has won the prestigious WSET Global Wine Educator of the Year award twice, in 2016 and 2019, making it the most awarded WSET wine school in the world. With ten locations across the United States and a comprehensive online platform, NVWA offers a range of courses, including WSET Levels 1 through 4 in Wine, as well as specialty classes tailored for both enthusiasts and industry professionals.
“We are honored to work with such a distinguished institution as Napa Valley Wine Academy,” says Abby Bogle, CEO of Small Lot Bottles. “Our mission aligns with NVWA’s commitment to enhance the reach and pleasure of wine for all enthusiasts. By providing high-quality PET and Coravin samples, we aim to enhance the learning experience and support NVWA’s innovative approach to wine education.”
“Our mission is to make wine education accessible, engaging, and transformative. We are dedicated to providing clear, trusted, and high-quality educational programs that simplify the complex world of wine and make it enjoyable for everyone. By partnering with innovative companies like Small Lot Bottles, we enhance our ability to offer hands-on practical learning opportunities, essential for developing confident wine authorities,” says Christian Oggenfuss, CEO of Napa Valley Wine Academy.
For more information about Small Lot Bottles, please visit www.smalllotbottles.com. To learn more about Napa Valley Wine Academy, head to https://napavalleywineacademy.com/.
About Napa Valley Wine Academy
Napa Valley Wine Academy (NVWA) is America’s Premier Wine School™, renowned for its exceptional wine education programs. As a two-time winner of the prestigious WSET Global Wine Educator of the Year award, NVWA stands as the most awarded WSET wine school in the world. With ten locations across the United States and a comprehensive online platform, NVWA offers a range of courses including WSET Levels 1 through 4 in Wine, as well as specialty classes in Spirits and Beer, tailored for both enthusiasts and industry professionals. NVWA graduates more WSET students than any other school, highlighting our commitment to excellence in wine and spirits education.
About Small Lot Bottles
Specializing in wine fractionalization, Small Lot Bottles provides comprehensive services from procurement to distribution. The company offers innovative packaging solutions, including PET bottles and Coravin Vinitas 100ml samples, catering to wine education, wineries, and corporate gifting. With a focus on customization and customer service, Small Lot Bottles is committed to making wine more accessible and enjoyable.
Abby Bogle brings over a decade of experience in the wine industry, ranging from local wineries in the High Plains AVA to corporate sales. She owns a custom crush facility in West Texas, enabling clients to create their own wines. Raised on a farm in Dexter, NM, Bogle’s entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured by her parents, who have been influential in her career. She has been actively involved with the High Plains Wine and Food Foundation, holding various leadership roles.
Abby Bogle
Small Lot Bottles
