Augustus Wealth Prepares Clients for Estate Tax Changes Set for 2025
Augustus Wealth, a Los Angeles-based wealth management and financial planning firm is guiding clients through the Estate Tax law changes sunsetting in 2025.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augustus Wealth, a Los Angeles-based provider of wealth management and financial planning services in the technology and space industries, is currently guiding clients through the impending changes to the Estate Tax laws, scheduled to sunset in 2025. This regulatory shift presents an opportune moment for a comprehensive review and update of estate plans to ensure optimal asset protection.
As the sunset of the current Estate Tax laws approaches, individuals and families with revocable and irrevocable trusts should use this opportunity to reassess their estate planning strategies. Augustus Wealth offers advice geared towards helping clients navigate these changes effectively.
"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that your estate plans are not only compliant with upcoming tax laws but also structured to protect your financial legacy," said Derek Munchow, a Certified Financial Planner and Managing Partner at Augustus Wealth. "With significant changes on the horizon, it’s crucial to review and update your estate planning documents to reflect your current circumstances and future goals."
Augustus Wealth specializes in differentiating between various types of trusts, providing clarity and guidance on which options best suit individual client needs. The firm's expertise in estate planning is particularly valuable at a time when financial regulations are evolving.
About: Founded in 2022 in Los Angeles, California, Augustus Wealth offers personalized financial planning and investment management services. With a clear focus on achieving client-specific financial goals, the firm specializes in assisting individuals with equity compensation in the Space, Tech, and related sectors, and serving clients throughout Los Angeles County, Silicon Valley, and Orange County. With a keen emphasis on optimizing equity compensation packages, Augustus Wealth strives to align financial strategies with the personal and professional ambitions of each client.
For more info, visit: augustuswealth.com
Derek Munchow
Augustus Wealth
+1 (509) 792-3526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube