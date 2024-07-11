Spelling Communications Launches Kickstart PR Packages for Startups, Professional Services & Influencers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spelling Communications, a PR & branding agency with over 40 years experience in providing media relations, social and business strategy to B2B and B2C clients, is proud to introduce turnkey, all-in-one PR, social and website starter packages to ease the burden of self promotion for entrepreneurs of all levels. These new offerings are available at spellcom.com/starterpack.
Running a small business is a herculean task for any entrepreneur. Owners need to manage every operational aspect simultaneously, from finance to human resources to customer service. Balancing these different roles while meeting customer expectations can be an overwhelming juggling act and the first pin to fall is often publicity & promotion. Spelling Communications has created a services package to help keep small businesses top of mind with targeted clients and customers.
Spelling Communications’ Entrepreneur Starter Packages elevate business visibility, and amplify the voice of the entrepreneur to compete in the competitive marketplace with a simple, low-cost, short-term commitment.
The All-In-One Entrepreneur Publicity Starter Packages Include:
PR Media Coverage
Public relations can help build awareness and establish leadership in a market niche. By announcing new products or services, sharing innovative achievements, or highlighting unique aspects of a business, Spelling Communications can capture the attention of potential customers and create a positive impression in the market through editorial media coverage.
Social Media Startup
Social media is essential for small businesses to build brand awareness, engage with customers, create meaningful connections, gather insights, and drive business growth. As part of the Social Media Startup package, Spelling Communications experts choose the three most important social media platforms to reach a target audience, create a business profile for each, develop the needed branded graphics, and consult on best practices for technique, frequency, tone and content.
Website Refresh
Freshly updated website copy is more likely to engage consumer audiences by providing clearer messaging, reducing bounce rates and increasing time spent on a site. Updated and optimized text can also improve a website's SEO, making it more likely to appear in search results and thus attract more organic traffic. Furthermore, revamped content can better reflect any changes in product offerings or market positioning, ensuring that messaging remains relevant and aligned with current business objectives.
Spelling Communications is introducing these three levels of service: spellcom.com/starterpack
Small Biz Start-Up: Get your Business Noticed
Work with a dedicated Publicist
1 press release - 350 words
Wire distribution to hundreds of media outlets
Follow up media Outreach
Social Media Set-Up/Refresh
4 Social Media Posts
Up to 4 Social Media Post Templates
3 Month Program
$5,000.00
Professional Services / Consumer & Business-to-Business PR
Work with a dedicated Publicist
1 press release - 500 words
Wire distribution to hundreds of media outlets
Follow up media outreach
Social Media Set-Up/Refresh
90 Days of Social Media Posts
Up to 4 Social Media Post Templates
3 Month Program
$6,000.00
Influencer relations: Reach Your Audience Through Podcasts
Work with a dedicated Publicist
Crafted media pitch letter
90 Days of Podcasting Outreach
3 Month Program
$1,500.00
About Spelling Communications
Spelling Communications is one of most established PR firms in the industry, having worked with hundreds of business leaders like Intel, Univision, Dole, BBDO, Charter Media, Getty Images, EDS, UpJohn and numerous others. Visit us at https://www.spellcom.com
Brian McWilliams
