Spelling Communications Launches Kickstart PR Packages for Startups, Professional Services & Influencers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spelling Communications, a PR & branding agency with over 40 years experience in providing media relations, social and business strategy to B2B and B2C clients, is proud to introduce turnkey, all-in-one PR, social and website starter packages to ease the burden of self promotion for entrepreneurs of all levels. These new offerings are available at spellcom.com/starterpack Running a small business is a herculean task for any entrepreneur. Owners need to manage every operational aspect simultaneously, from finance to human resources to customer service. Balancing these different roles while meeting customer expectations can be an overwhelming juggling act and the first pin to fall is often publicity & promotion. Spelling Communications has created a services package to help keep small businesses top of mind with targeted clients and customers.Spelling Communications’ Entrepreneur Starter Packages elevate business visibility, and amplify the voice of the entrepreneur to compete in the competitive marketplace with a simple, low-cost, short-term commitment.The All-In-One Entrepreneur Publicity Starter Packages Include:PR Media CoveragePublic relations can help build awareness and establish leadership in a market niche. By announcing new products or services, sharing innovative achievements, or highlighting unique aspects of a business, Spelling Communications can capture the attention of potential customers and create a positive impression in the market through editorial media coverage.Social Media StartupSocial media is essential for small businesses to build brand awareness, engage with customers, create meaningful connections, gather insights, and drive business growth. As part of the Social Media Startup package, Spelling Communications experts choose the three most important social media platforms to reach a target audience, create a business profile for each, develop the needed branded graphics, and consult on best practices for technique, frequency, tone and content.Website RefreshFreshly updated website copy is more likely to engage consumer audiences by providing clearer messaging, reducing bounce rates and increasing time spent on a site. Updated and optimized text can also improve a website's SEO, making it more likely to appear in search results and thus attract more organic traffic. Furthermore, revamped content can better reflect any changes in product offerings or market positioning, ensuring that messaging remains relevant and aligned with current business objectives.Spelling Communications is introducing these three levels of service: spellcom.com/starterpackSmall Biz Start-Up: Get your Business NoticedWork with a dedicated Publicist1 press release - 350 wordsWire distribution to hundreds of media outletsFollow up media OutreachSocial Media Set-Up/Refresh4 Social Media PostsUp to 4 Social Media Post Templates3 Month Program$5,000.00Professional Services / Consumer & Business-to-Business PRWork with a dedicated Publicist1 press release - 500 wordsWire distribution to hundreds of media outletsFollow up media outreachSocial Media Set-Up/Refresh90 Days of Social Media PostsUp to 4 Social Media Post Templates3 Month Program$6,000.00Influencer relations: Reach Your Audience Through PodcastsWork with a dedicated PublicistCrafted media pitch letter90 Days of Podcasting Outreach3 Month Program$1,500.00About Spelling CommunicationsSpelling Communications is one of most established PR firms in the industry, having worked with hundreds of business leaders like Intel, Univision, Dole, BBDO, Charter Media, Getty Images, EDS, UpJohn and numerous others. Visit us at https://www.spellcom.com