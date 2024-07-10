Affordable Multi-Generation Senior Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of Vestal Chateau, a newly constructed development with 30 affordable apartments in the town of Vestal close to retail, restaurants, and services. With a 24-unit building for residents 55 and older and a townhouse with six apartments for individuals and families, the multi-generational development is designed to help seniors live independently and provide families access to affordable homes in a high-performing school district.

“New York is more vibrant when seniors are given the chance to remain in the communities they call home and when all New Yorkers have access to affordable housing opportunities in amenity-rich neighborhoods,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is committed to replicating developments like Vestal Chateau in communities across the State to increase the supply of quality housing and make New York a more affordable place to live for families and people of all ages.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 850 affordable homes in Broome County. Vestal Chateau continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. All apartments in Vestal Chateau are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

The development is conveniently located close to Vestal Parkway, allowing residents easy access to all the town has to offer including grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, and many retail shops and restaurants, and is within three miles of a fire station, schools, major employers, bank, senior center, day care and library.

Vestal Chateau has been designed to comply with NYSERDA New Construction Housing Program Tier 3 standards, which means that the buildings are expected to meet or exceed the Energy Star qualified home criteria and have a low Home Energy Rating System (HERS) rating. Sustainable features include high performance insulation, air source heat pumps, and Energy Star appliances and light fixtures throughout the building.

Vestal Chateau was developed by First Ward Action Council, Inc. State financing includes $9.1 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $2.4 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. NYSERDA’s New Construction – Housing Program provided $105,000 in support project incentives.

HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The completion of Vestal Chateau enables 24 senior households to live independently in a vibrant community and creates a half-dozen townhomes in a high-performing school district, representing a significant milestone in our efforts to provide quality, affordable housing options in the Southern Tier. Developments like this exemplify Governor Hochul’s continued dedication to improving lives and strengthening neighborhoods through sustainable housing solutions. Thank you to the First Ward Action Council for your partnership in making Broome County a better, more affordable place to live.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is proud to support Vestal Chateau, which highlights how new construction can integrate all electric, weatherization, and energy efficient features to improve building performance and resiliency. Through this project, Broome County residents will have access to affordable, modern, and comfortable living spaces that meet the needs of all ages.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Vestal Chateau Apartments is providing more quality and affordable housing for our senior community in Broome County. The need for resources supporting senior housing is critical. I truly appreciate First Ward Action Council‘s many years of work growing equitable housing and ensuring that our elders can live with dignity and peace of mind. This development is a testament to our dedication to building a more inclusive and supportive community for all."

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I’d like to thank the First Ward Action Council, along with our partners at DHCR, for their work to develop quality senior housing in our community. We have an aging population in need of housing that is affordable, energy efficient, and equipped with accessibility features to address mobility, hearing, and visual impairments. The Vestal Chateau is shining example of exactly the type of senior housing that is needed and is in such high demand.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Congratulations to Jerry Willard and the entire team at First Ward Action Council on completing another much-needed housing project in Broome County. Our community needs more housing of all types, but we have consistently heard from seniors looking for affordable housing to downsize in, and these new apartments are exactly what many of our seniors are looking for.”

Vestal Supervisor Maria Sexton said, “Affordable housing needs to be a priority. The Chateau Apartments are a wonderful example of an affordable housing community for seniors. Our seniors deserve to live in safety and comfort, in a community of their peers. The Chateau apartments are a prime example of affordable senior housing at its best.”