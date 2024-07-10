Las Vegas Corporate Photographer Introduces On-Site Corporate Headshots
Christian Purdie Photography, a veteran in corporate photography based in Las Vegas, now offers on-site headshot services for offices and corporate events.
Las Vegas corporate photographer Christian Purdie is pleased to announce the launch of on-site corporate headshot services at Las Vegas Conventions, catering to businesses and professionals visiting the Las Vegas area.
With the increasing demand for professional and polished corporate headshots, Christian Purdie Photography is now bringing its expertise directly to offices and corporate events. This new service aims to provide convenience and efficiency for busy professionals who require high-quality headshots without the inconvenience of traveling to a studio. Their on-site headshot mobile studios allow companies with staff or employees who work in different states to have a unified branding look to their headshots by bringing studio equipment to Las Vegas convention floors.
"Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for professionals to obtain exceptional headshots that reflect their personal brand and corporate image," said Christian Purdie. "By offering on-site services, we eliminate the time and logistical challenges associated with visiting a studio, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for our clients."
Christian Purdie Photography specializes in creating impactful headshots that enhance professional profiles and corporate branding. Whether for individual executives, entire teams, or corporate events, their photographers have the expertise and equipment necessary to capture the perfect shot in any setting.
The on-site service includes professional lighting setup, backdrop options, and expert guidance to ensure each client achieves their desired look as well as scheduling to accommodate the busy schedules of corporate clients. Upgraded services include assistants, tethered shooting to view images instantly, and individual gallery creation.
For more information about on-site corporate headshots or to schedule a session, visit www.christianpurdie.com or contact info@christianpurdie.com.
About Christian Purdie Photography: Working as a corporate photographer in Las Vegas for over two decades is a leading provider of corporate photography services, specializing in professional headshots, team photos, and event coverage. With a commitment to quality and client satisfaction, they have earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses and professionals.
