Plant.Body.Soul. Named Agency of Record for M3F Festival 2025

Plant.Body.Soul., a leading digital and experiential marketing agency in Phoenix, AZ, is thrilled to announce its new role as the Agency of Record (AOR) for M3F Festival. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for both Plant.Body.Soul. and M3F Festival as they collaborate to elevate the festival's marketing efforts and expand its impact on Arizona's communities.

Plant.Body.Soul. is set to spearhead the marketing initiatives for M3F Festival, leveraging its extensive experience in captivating festival crowds through successful collaborations with renowned names like Walter Productions and Relentless Beats.

"As M3F prepares to bring Phoenix our 2025 festival, we are overjoyed to have Plant.Body.Soul. as our partner. Their depth of talent, experience, and passion will certainly provide us with the results we are looking for,” said Damon Scott, M3F Director of Operations.

With over 20 years of combined expertise, their mission is to enhance brand presence and curate experiences that ensure M3F's unique narrative and charitable mission are brought to the forefront. Plant.Body.Soul. specializes in strategies tailored to resonate with music lovers who cherish diverse genres, community spirit, and unforgettable moments.

M3F Festival is a 100% non-profit event dedicated to supporting Arizona's communities throughout the year. Since its inception in 2004, M3F has raised $5.2 million, with $2 million donated in 2022 alone. The festival donates all of its proceeds to charity, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to giving back.

In 2024, M3F Festival was held for the first time at Steele Indian School Park, showcasing an eclectic mix of performances ranging from EDM to indie, pop, and R&B. The lineup featured artists such as Dominic Fike, Dayglow, and Arlo Parks. True to its tradition, M3F offered diverse acts that catered to a wide range of musical tastes, creating an inclusive and vibrant festival experience.

Together, Plant.Body.Soul. and M3F Festival will transform how brands connect with their audiences, creating a lasting impact on the community and festival-goers.

For more information about Plant.Body.Soul. and its new role as the AOR for M3F Festival, please visit https://www.plantbodysoul.com/.

