Advanced Extraction Systems CO2 Extraction Equipment Receives euGMP Certification at Pharmarolly Facility in Europe

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island and SKOPJE, North Macedonia , July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Extraction Systems Inc (“AESI”) and Pharmarolly Holdings B.V. (“Pharmarolly”) are excited to announce that Pharmarolly has successfully passed the stringent euGMP audit and obtained full euGMP certification for their pharmaceutical facility. This achievement underscores both companies' unwavering dedication to meeting the highest European standards for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

This certification reflects Pharmarolly's adherence to the stringent regulations established by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It ensures that their facility and processes are maintained at the highest levels of quality and safety, reinforcing Pharmarolly's position as an industry leader.

"Achieving euGMP certification is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to quality," said Steve Malloy, CEO of Pharmarolly. "We have set ourselves a high bar, and meeting the rigorous requirements of the euGMP audit demonstrates our steadfast commitment to delivering pharmaceutical products that meet the highest standards. This milestone is a significant step in our journey, and we're excited about the opportunities it brings."

Peter Toombs, CEO of AESI, added, "We are thrilled to see Pharmarolly achieve this important milestone. Their dedication to excellence and strict adherence to euGMP guidelines have been evident throughout this process. AESI has long been a leader in the natural products space, including the cannabis industry, and we continue to see significant success through our partnerships and projects. We are honored to have been part of Pharmarolly's journey and look forward to continuing our partnership as they expand their reach in the pharmaceutical industry."

This achievement not only validates the quality of Pharmarolly's operations but also highlights their strong partnership with AESI, whose technology and expertise have supported the company’s efforts to achieve and maintain the highest standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

About AESI

AESI designs and manufactures state-of-the-art euGMP compliant extraction equipment for the natural products sectors worldwide. AESI's cleantech-focused solutions enable the valorization of natural resources in a wide range of applications worldwide.

About Pharmarolly

Pharmarolly, a Dutch company, operates a licensed cultivation subsidiary in North Macedonia for over six years. The facility meets the highest quality standards and holds GACP certification. The post-harvest processing area complies with euGMP standards. Pharmarolly’s executive management and entire team is highly committed to building and maintaining a Quality Culture whereby every decision in the company is based on what is best for product quality and consumer safety.

