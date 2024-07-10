THREE MUSICK PEELER ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that Citadelle Priagula, Tanganica Turner and Giorgio Sassine are recognized in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.
The attorneys featured represent the “future and an undiminished belief in the opportunity each of them has to make an impact in their chosen field of expertise,” states the publisher. “What started as our hope to shine a light on the future of the legal profession has turned into our own inspiration.”
Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie adds, "We are so proud that three of our outstanding attorneys are being recognized as global legal leaders. Citadelle, Tanganica and Giorgio’s inclusion in this guide exemplifies the bright path they will continue to forge in the field of law."
Ms. Priagula’s practice focuses on representing employers in a broad range of employment matters, including claims for wrongful termination, employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, failure to accommodate claims, breach of contract claims, and wage and hour claims, including the defense of class actions and PAGA actions.
Ms. Turner’s practice area includes labor and employment law with a focus on wrongful terminations stemming from alleged violations of the Fair Employment and Housing Act, discrimination/retaliation cases, and allegations of harassment. Turner has also represented clients in wage and hour cases. Her experience includes handling both criminal and civil matters.
Mr. Sassine has extensive experience on domestic and international high-value, complex commercial, construction, and energy disputes. As part of this experience, he has represented clients across the globe in U.S. federal and state court litigations and under various international arbitral rules in venues including Paris, London, the Middle East, New York, and California.
As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Ms. Priagula, Ms. Turner and Mr. Sassine’s recognition in this prestigious guide represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
