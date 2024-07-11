University Games Points Out It’s New Game: Give ‘Em The Finger
This game title grabs attention
It’s a sassy title game with an easy family fun play pattern. Give ‘Em The Finger grabs your attention and points to one of University Games' best new family board games this year”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call it as it is. University Games flips off the formalities and names its new game for its primary play element. Give 'Em The Finger ($19.99, for 3 or more players, ages 8+) is the fun, quick-thinking new family trivia game that asks players to quickly point to the right answer.
— Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games
“It’s a sassy title game with an easy family fun play pattern. Give ‘Em The Finger grabs your attention and points to one of our best new family board games this year,” Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, explained.
To play Give ‘Em The Finger, one player reads a question, then all players use their Finger Pointers to try to find the answer on the board in front of them. The first person to point to the answer wins the round. It’s not so easy though. The two-sided boards contain tricky shapes, colors, fonts and point sizes, which add a double-take mental challenge to point to the right answer quickly.
Give ‘Em The Finger joins other University Games popular titles, including Smart Ass, Drunk Ass, Judge Your Friends, Bob Moog’s Dad Jokes, Dog Ate My Homework, Who Took My Nuts?, Ultimate Couple’s Quiz Game, and the assortment of Murder Mystery Party Games and Case Files.
About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
