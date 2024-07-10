Why SOPs are Inevitable for E-commerce Businesses - YourRetailCoach

Why SOPs are inevitable for your e-commerce business

SOPs, or Standard Operating Procedures, streamline operations. However, is the impact limited to operations alone?

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research conducted on various geographies shows that SOPs have helped increase revenues by 5x in the 1st year & 20x within 02 years.

Client Satisfaction, or NPS, has improved by 50% over 06 months, increasing repeat buying by 28%. A company with an average of 25 employees saves approximately $20,000 annually if every employee becomes productive for an additional 15 minutes each working day! SOPs are not just helpful in streamlining operations but also in increasing revenue, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

SOPs help E-commerce businesses win the competitive game. Here are 05 reasons to understand this

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟎𝟓: 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

With SOPs and Order Management Software, E-commerce companies excel and can easily handle orders at any scale without human intervention. It has reduced situations that lead to unhappy customers, such as achieving delivery SLAs by 98%, avoiding purchases that are out-of-stock by 100%, reducing fast movers being out-of-stock by 74%, achieving 100% same-day deliveries on local orders and re-ordering inventory at the right time in the right quantities.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟎𝟒: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐎𝐏 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐬

Employees can work independently without seniors. Human error rates have been reduced by 48%, and with regular SOP audits, this has further reduced to 85%. In the survey of 3,000 workers, 82% told GoodHire that they would consider quitting their job because of their managers' SOPs. They have helped to maintain a healthy relationship between managers and their reporting team members as friction due to errors in daily work is minimized by their silent manager i.e. SOP Manual.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟎𝟑: 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

There are two sides to every e-commerce brand: Operations and Creativity. Creativity helps e-commerce brands stand out from their competition. Per a survey of 1000 CXOs, involvement in daily tasks prevents creativity. With SOPs, the e-commerce brand's Top Level Management streamlined daily operations and increased focus on time investment, mental peace, and creativity.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟎𝟐: 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬-𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

With SOP's E-commerce brands can manage their operations in their home countries and scale up for cross-border or international sales. The process of replicating and scaling becomes very easy with SOPs once best-fit practices are adopted. Hence, it creates a snowball effect.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟎𝟏: 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

E-commerce success revolves around the customer experience. Startups that master this art have succeeded even in a highly competitive e-commerce market dominated by major brands. According to another research by 1st Financial Training Services, 91% of unhappy customers leave and never return due to:

-> Late or wrong product deliveries

-> Slow website

-> Late customer care response

-> Inappropriate customer care response

-> Discount code failure

-> Misleading product pricing

Customer service software and SOP manuals for the team interacting with customers via call, chat, and email reduce customer dissatisfaction & customer query resolution. An angry customer can be a valuable resource for years when handled appropriately and on time.

