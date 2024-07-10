Private Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre Melbourne Launched by Avive Health - Australia's Best Mental Health Hospital

Melbourne, Victoria, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula is proud to announce its state-of-the-art, 60-bed, private hospital at Mount Eliza. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of mental health and addiction treatment services. Designed with patient well-being at the forefront, it combines the latest health design principles, cutting-edge technology, and a team of experienced mental health professionals to provide exceptional care. For more information visit https://avivehealth.com.au/.

Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula is equipped to address a diverse array of mental health needs. Its specialised treatment includes general adult psychiatry, which provides comprehensive care for various mental health conditions.

The clinic offers dedicated support for individuals experiencing mood disorders, such as depression and bipolar disorder, as well as those struggling with anxiety disorders. The multidisciplinary treatment team is experienced in treating alcohol and substance use disorders as well, offering a safe and supportive environment for recovery.

Recognising the impact of trauma, the clinic provides specialised care for both developmental and adult trauma, including tailored support for emergency responders who often face unique challenges. Additionally, it offers women's mental health consultations, addressing the specific needs and concerns that women may face.

Avive Clinic acknowledges the complicated nature of substance use disorders. The specialised care begins with helping individuals gain a deep understanding of the root causes and symptoms of their addiction, providing a solid foundation for recovery.

As previously announced, the clinic offers evidence-based therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to address underlying issues and equip individuals with effective coping mechanisms. In conjunction with therapy, medication-assisted treatment may be employed to manage withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings.

Recognising the importance of holistic well-being, the team also supports individuals in making positive lifestyle changes. These changes are crucial for maintaining long term recovery and promoting overall health and well-being.

A spokesperson for Avive Health commented, "Substance use disorders are treatable conditions. Our team is dedicated to providing personalised care that empowers individuals to overcome addiction and regain control of their lives."

Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula facility is designed to promote healing and recovery. It features private bedrooms, group therapy spaces, an art therapy room, and serene outdoor areas. The clinic's tranquil setting and focus on patient comfort creates an environment that supports healing and wellness.

Avive Health is a leading provider of mental health services in Australia. Committed to excellence, the clinic offers a wide range of evidence-based treatments delivered by a team of experienced professionals. Avive Clinic is dedicated to helping individuals recover and improve their overall mental health and well-being.

