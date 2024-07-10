Transforming Public Safety Performance Management: Lexipol Acquires LEFTA Systems

Acquisition adds robust data collection and analytics to build the first holistic predictive performance software solution for public safety agencies

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for public safety and local government, today announced the acquisition of LEFTA Systems, an innovative provider of field training and performance reporting software. This marks a significant milestone in Lexipol’s vision to create an integrated solution that will set a new standard for performance excellence in public safety.



“This acquisition is a transformative step toward enabling holistic, integrated performance management in law enforcement agencies,” says Lexipol Chief Executive Officer Bill Nunan. “LEFTA’s mission-critical tools align perfectly with Lexipol’s offerings, and we are now uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive solution that combines predictive insights and development tools to enable agency leaders to optimally train and develop their personnel. LEFTA also helps us extend our training solutions to cover the entire public servant career journey from onboarding through retirement.”

Combining Lexipol’s expertise in policy, training and wellness with LEFTA Systems’ cutting-edge data collection and analytics capabilities results in a modern approach to lifting individual and department performance that does not exist in public safety today. Law enforcement leaders will have unprecedented visibility into trends, insights and risks, as well as the capability to seamlessly deploy proven solutions in real-time. Agencies will also have new tools to engage community members and enhance transparency, accountability and trust.

“We built LEFTA Systems to integrate hundreds of data points, providing law enforcement leaders with unparalleled insight into all areas of their operations,” says LEFTA Systems CEO and Founder Bryan Selzer. “Joining Lexipol empowers leaders with the policy, training and wellness solutions they need to use this data in actionable ways.”

Lexipol Co-Founder Gordon Graham sees the acquisition as integral to the vision under which the company was originally founded in 2003: standardizing and elevating performance in public safety. "Every day, personnel in public safety have an opportunity to have a positive impact on someone’s life," Graham says. "Lexipol and LEFTA's combined solutions will support public safety personnel in that mission, helping agencies set key performance indicators, measure progress against benchmarks, and most importantly, invest in our most precious asset, our people."

To learn more about how Lexipol is setting a new standard for performance excellence in public safety agencies, visit www.lexipol.com.

About Lexipol

For more than 20 years, Lexipol has been dedicated to ensuring the well-being and effectiveness of public safety professionals, first responders, and local government employees. As the leader in providing public servants with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to serve communities, Lexipol’s solutions include state-specific policies, accreditation support, online learning, wellness resources, grant assistance, and industry news and information. Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety and government professionals in over 10,000 agencies and municipalities. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com .

About LEFTA Systems

Since 2006, LEFTA Systems has been an industry leader in public safety performance management software. Continually testing and improving their products, LEFTA Systems applications are being used at local, state, and federal levels with over 600 agencies throughout the United States. In addition to training software, the application suite also includes software solutions to track use of force, vehicle pursuits, internal affairs, recruiting and background, community engagement, bias based profiling, and more.

