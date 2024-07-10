Submit Release
Productive Dentist Academy Announces Clinical Calibration Institute

Productive Dentist Academy

Clinical Calibration Institute

Program That Boosts Clinical Skills, Treatment Acceptance Rates & Productivity for Dentists and Associates to Run Concurrently with the September PDA Conference

Attendees will learn to diagnose by risk factors rather than insurance limitations. They will also learn how to create genuine patient relationships and significantly increase their productivity.”
— Productive Dentist Academy Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson
ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental practice management, coaching, and marketing firm, is excited to announce the launch of the Clinical Calibration Institute, a groundbreaking educational program that bridges the gap between academic clinical knowledge and real-world patient care for associate dentists and doctor owners. The inaugural Clinical Calibration Institute will be kicked off at the 20th Anniversary PDA Conference this September 12-14, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency, in Frisco, Texas, and run concurrently with the PDA Conference. Thereafter, the program will run in four-month courses.

The Clinical Calibration Institute aims to transform how dentists, associates, and their teams approach patient engagement and case acceptance. Participants will learn from some of the nation’s most productive dentists and industry experts, compressing years of experience into an efficient and effective interactive program.

“We’ve identified a critical need in the dental profession,” says PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird. “Many associate dentists struggle to translate their clinical skills into successful patient interactions. Our program addresses and solves this challenge head-on by providing practical skills that can double a dentist’s productivity within six-to-12 months.”

Clinical course offerings include: Team Calibration of Diagnostic Tools, Team Calibration to AAP Perio Standards, Advanced Oral-Systemic Certification Courses, Associate Doctor Mentorship Programs and more.

The Clinical Calibration Institute is proudly sponsored by industry leaders committed to advancing dental education and practice:

• Ripe Global
• AcceptCare
• Glidewell
• CariFree
• Overjet
• iTero
• PerioProtect
• Align
• Yomi

The Clinical Calibration Institute also features an impressive lineup of speakers including:

• Dr. Bruce B. Baird
• Allison Lacoursiere
• Dr. Lincoln Harris
• Dr. Wade Kifer
• Dr. Eric J. Roman
• Machell Hudson-Hoover, RDH
• Dr. Jackson Bean

“Attendees will learn to diagnose by risk factors rather than insurance limitations,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson. “They will also learn how to create genuine patient relationships and significantly increase their productivity.”

For more information or to register, please visit www.productivedentist.com, or call Brent Hogan at 800-757-6077, ext, 135.

About Productive Dentist Academy (PDA)
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.

