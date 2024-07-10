Artaza Dental Is the Most Tech-Savvy Dental Practice in The Houston Metroplex
Artaza Dental has served Texans for over four decades, becoming the most technologically advanced dental practice in the Katy and Houston area.KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artaza Dental has served Texans for over four decades, becoming the most technologically advanced dental practice in the Katy and Houston area. Dr. Hugo E. Artaza, always an innovator in his field, is proud to provide robotic-assisted dental implant procedures for patients who have missing teeth. Not only does this set his practice apart by providing cutting-edge technology, but it also highlights his dedication to making dental care as accessible and comfortable as possible.
Locally Owned Houston-Area Dentist Offering Dental Implants with the Highly Advanced YOMI® Robotic System
The YOMI® robotic system helps Dr. Artaza and his master team place dental implants with unparalleled precision, planning the process down to the smallest measurements. Robotic guidance allows the Artaza Dental team to coordinate treatment in advance and the machine’s real-time feedback helps guide them during the procedure. For patients, that means getting implants is faster, less invasive, and can be done in fewer office visits. It also decreases downtime and the risk of complications.
Having a tool like this is crucial when tooth loss is an increasing problem. Texas ranks 46th in the country for dental health according to WalletHub, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that over 30% of older Texans have lost six or more teeth. Artaza Dental can help mediate tooth loss with precision implants and durable restorations. This, in turn, improves the overall health and quality of life of his patients.
The YOMI Robotic System isn’t the Only Advanced Tool in Artaza Dental’s Arsenal
Dr. Artaza believes in having a full tooth restoration repertoire to ensure his practice is the top choice in the Houston Metroplex. In addition to harnessing the YOMI Robotic System, he utilizes cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) to provide intricate 3D images of the jaw, teeth, and surrounding tissue that helps identify any underlying problems. CBCT scans are also an additional tool for pre-planning the implant procedure with the YOMI Robotic System.
These advanced technologies are in addition to the diagnostic tools already provided at Artaza Dental, which include digital x-rays, intraoral cameras, VELscope Oral Cancer screens, laser dentistry, and the DIAGNOdent™ laser diagnostic device. These state-of-the-art tools ensure that patients receive faster diagnoses, early intervention, and less painful and invasive treatments.
Top-Tier Technology-Assisted Dental Implants Available Now
For Texans who have missing teeth due to decay, damage, or other unexpected health issues, Artaza Dental is the premier tooth replacement destination. Aided by the YOMI Robotic System, CBCT scans, and other advancements in the dental field, Dr. Artaza and his expert team have revolutionized the dental implant experience. They leave nothing to chance. The entire patient experience is meticulously controlled, personalized, and optimized. Those interested can reach out to Artaza Dental for a dental implant consultation today.
Contact:
Artaza Dental
21510 Kingsland Blvd.
Katy, TX 77450
(281) 492-1985
https://artazadds.com/
TIFFANY N TOUDOUZE
Transcendental LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube