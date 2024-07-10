Empowered Health Academy Helps Nurses Avoid Burnout And Is Creating A Talent Pipeline To Fill The U.S. Nursing Shortage
Candyce Pirtle-Smalls founded Empowered Health Academy to train aspiring nurses, create community among nurse professionals, and mentor nurse entrepreneurs.
Nurses don’t leave the profession because they no longer want to serve people. They typically leave because of an unsupportive workplace environment and because of the mental and physical toll.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States faces a projected shortage of nearly 1 Million nurses by 2030. Nursing schools turn away tens of thousands of qualified applicants each year due to a shortage of nurse educators and 33% of new nursing graduates leave the profession within their first two years. Empowered Health Academy (EHA), founded by nurse Candyce Pirtle-Smalls, is addressing these challenges with an end-to-end education and mentoring solution for aspiring nurses, current nurses, administrators and nurse entrepreneurs.
“The nursing profession is facing critical challenges that are directly impacting the quality of health care and patient outcomes in the U.S.,” says Founder and CEO of Empowered Health Academy, Candyce Pirtle-Smalls. “Nurses are physically and mentally burned out and not receiving the level of support they need to thrive. We started EHA to create a solution that includes training and support–beginning with aspiring nurses and continuing on to bedside nurses, and ultimately those who decide they want to pursue administration, education and entrepreneurship.”
Candyce Pirtle-Smalls, affectionately known as Nurse Candy, intimately understands the entire career spectrum. She has worked as a certified nurse assistant, licensed vocational nurse and as a program director at an adult residential facility, before transitioning into nurse education and entrepreneurship.
More Than Skills
“Nurses don’t leave the profession because they no longer want to serve people. They typically leave because of an unsupportive workplace environment and because of the emotional, mental and physical toll the job can take. EHA addresses these topics in our training and mentorship programs so that nursing students are not only equipped with healthcare skills but also prepared mentally and emotionally for their career,” Nurse Candy states.
Beyond the Bedside
As with most careers, there are professionals as well as entrepreneurs. Yet in nursing, less than 2% of individuals pursue entrepreneurship. “There are many ways to care for and impact the lives of patients,” Nurse Candy states. “Nurturing aspiring nurses and bedside nurses creates more pathways for nurses and has the potential to reduce churn by keeping more nurses within the profession. As an industry, we must do a better job of educating nurses about the full array of career opportunities and preparing them for them.”
Since its founding, Empowered Health Academy has begun doing its part to fill the nurse educator shortage by providing comprehensive nursing education and it is achieving a 99% pass rate among its students’ state written and skills exams.
Committed to the Next Generation of Nurses
In January 2023, the EHA Pathway Program began enrolling high school students. These young aspiring nurses work through the 12-module curriculum and receive tutoring, mock interviews and $100 to cover the nursing college entrance exam fee.
Empowered Health Academy has even provided three full scholarships to incoming students and invites its partners and the community to sponsor high school students as well. “The earlier we begin positioning future nurses for success, the better,” Nurse Candy affirms. “For the benefit of all our loved ones, we must overcome the nursing shortage and improve the ecosystem around nurses. We need over a half million nurses in the pipeline over the next five years. It’s all hands on deck!”
On Sunday, August 4, 2024, Empowered Health Academy is hosting an "Aspiring Nurse Back-to-School Brunch" in Sacramento, CA. Co-sponsored by Grand Canyon University and Western Govern University, the brunch will bring together aspiring nurses, nursing schools and nursing professionals for valuable networking opportunities. The event will also include a book signing for Nurse Candy’s newest book, “Nursing Aspirations Unveiled: A Comprehensive Guide for Future Nurses.”
About Empowered Health Academy
