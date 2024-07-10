Private Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation Center Brisbane Launched by Avive Health - Best Mental Health Hospitals in Australia

Brisbane City, Queensland, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Avive Health Brisbane is proud to announce its comprehensive range of mental health and substance abuse treatment services. The experienced team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists is committed to providing personalised care for individuals struggling with various mental health conditions. For more information visit https://avivehealth.com.au/.



Avive Health’s areas of expertise are vast and cater to various mental health needs. For those struggling with anxiety, the facility offers evidence-based treatments for multiple disorders, including Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder, and Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). The centre uses a trauma-informed approach, which is designed to help adults heal from the effects of distressing events, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Recognising the complexities of alcohol and drug addiction, the team at Avive also offers a comprehensive substance abuse treatment program. This includes medically supervised detoxification, individual therapy to address underlying issues, group therapy for peer support, relapse prevention strategies for long term recovery including links to community support.

"We are challenging every part of the mental health system to ensure we genuinely improve patient experience and outcomes. Our specialists and staff across the entire business are committed to (patient) well-being," said Greg Procter, co-chief executive officer and co-founder.

The centre's commitment to excellence is reflected in its use of the latest research and evidence-based practices to ensure the most effective treatment possible. The medical team's holistic approach focuses on treating the whole person – physically, emotionally, and psychologically – rather than just addressing the symptoms.

Its multidisciplinary treatment team goes out of its way to provide a safe and supportive environment where individuals feel comfortable while seeking help and working towards recovery. The team believes this is crucial for long term healing and well-being. To learn more visit https://avivehealth.com.au/conditions-we-treat/substance-use-disorders

About Avive Health:





Avive Health is a leading provider of mental health services in Australia. With clinics across the country, the company is committed to making a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Aviveis committed to delivering accessible, comprehensive, and compassionate care to Australians to empower them to reach their full potential.

###

For more information about Avive Health Brisbane, contact the company here:



Avive Health Brisbane

Michelle Lawrence

+61408204337

michellelawrence@avivehealth.com.au

16 Bryden Street

Windsor QLD 4030

Michelle Lawrence