July 10, 2024

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aware that the U.S. is experiencing interruptions in the supply of BD BACTEC blood culture media bottles because of recent supplier issues. The disruption in supply of this device is expected to impact patient diagnosis, follow up patient management, and antimicrobial stewardship efforts. The FDA recommends laboratories and health care providers consider conservation strategies to prioritize the use of blood culture media bottles, preserving the supply for patients at highest risk.

Recommendations

The FDA recommends laboratories that may experience potential delays in supply of BD BACTEC blood culture media bottles, and health care providers who order blood cultures, develop strategies to prioritize the use of blood culture media bottles, based on clinical need, to maintain quality and safety of patient care.

In developing strategies to preserve the supply for patients at highest risk, please consider the following:

The FDA will continue to keep health care providers and the public informed if new or additional information becomes available.

Background

On July 10, 2024, the FDA updated the Medical Device Shortages List to include blood culture media bottles (product code MDB). Section 506J of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) requires the FDA to maintain a publicly available, up-to-date list of the devices the FDA has determined to be in shortage. BD has previously issued a letter to customers identifying the product impacted.

FDA Actions

The FDA is:

Continuing to monitor the current situation to help ensure blood culture media bottles remain available for patients when testing for bloodstream infection is medically necessary.

Informing the public if significant new information becomes available.

The FDA reviews each notification received under section 506J of the FD&C Act and uses this information, along with any additional details about the supply of and demand for a device, to determine whether the device is in shortage.

The FDA will continue to keep health care providers and the public informed if new or additional information becomes available.

Reporting Problems to the FDA

The FDA encourages health care providers to report any supply chain challenges or suspected adverse events experienced with the blood culture media bottles.

By promptly reporting device availability issues and potential shortages, you can help the FDA understand the scope of the problem and when possible, mitigate the issue.

Contact Information

If you have questions about this letter, contact the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE).