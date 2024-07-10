SCALI RASMUSSEN’S JASMIN BHANDARI NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Principal Jasmin Bhandari is recognized in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.
The attorneys featured represent the “future and an undiminished belief in the opportunity each of them has to make an impact in their chosen field of expertise,” states the publisher. “What started as our hope to shine a light on the future of the legal profession has turned into our own inspiration.”
Managing Shareholder Christian Scali adds, "We are so proud of Jasmin for receiving this prestigious and well-deserved honor. Jasmin's inclusion in this guide exemplifies the bright path she will continue to forge in the field of law."
Ms. Bhandari specializes in labor and employment law. She advises clients on compliance with employment laws including complex pay structures, represents businesses in various disputes and defends against wage and hour class actions and PAGA lawsuits. Ms. Bhandari litigates and arbitrates employment disputes including FEHA discrimination, retaliation and harassment claims as well as represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other administrative agencies. She also drafts handbooks and policies, conducts sexual harassment prevention trainings, conducts HR audits, and counsels employers regarding discipline, separation and leave of absence best practices and procedures. Ms. Bhandari has been recently recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as a 2024 “Leader of Influence: Minority Attorneys.”
As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Bhandari’s recognition in this prestigious guide represents her commitment to these values and her standing as a key player in shaping the future of law.
