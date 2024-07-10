Komal Pawar and Shivam Rathod - The Dynamic Duo Decoding the Business of Design with Avishkar Archi Studio

Redefining Architecture and Interior Design Across Maharashtra with Passion and Innovation

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the bustling heart of Maharashtra, a dynamic duo is redefining the landscape of architecture and design. Komal Pawar, a top-ranking graduate from SMMCA College Nagpur, and Shivam Rathod, a distinguished post-graduate from NICMAR Pune, have merged their expertise to create Avishkar Archi Studio in Amravati. Their firm, with over a decade of experience, is making significant strides in the design world, challenging established norms and setting new benchmarks.

The Journey of Excellence

Komal Pawar’s journey is one of dedication and passion. Graduating with top honors from SMMCA College Nagpur, she quickly carved a niche for herself in the fields of interior design, architecture, and landscape solutions. Her portfolio is a testament to her versatility and commitment, featuring a diverse array of projects, from luxurious homes and apartments to innovative commercial spaces. Her work in the hospitality and healthcare sectors, including notable collaborations with Sindhutai Sapkal and Anshuman Builders, showcases her ability to blend functionality with aesthetic appeal.

Shivam Rathod brings a complementary set of skills to the table. With a degree from the prestigious National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) in Pune, his decade-long experience in construction management has been instrumental in the successful execution of numerous projects. His expertise ensures that Avishkar Archi Studio delivers quality work efficiently and cost-effectively.

The Vision of Avishkar Archi Studio

Based in Amravati, Avishkar Archi Studio has become synonymous with innovative design and superior quality. The firm’s philosophy revolves around creating spaces that are not only visually stunning but also functional and sustainable. Komal and Shivam’s collaborative approach allows them to tackle projects of varying scales and complexities, ensuring that every detail is meticulously planned and executed.

Their recent expansion to Pune marks a significant milestone in their journey. With five to eight months already spent overseeing various projects in the city, they are poised to make a substantial impact in Pune’s competitive market. Despite the higher costs associated with the region, Avishkar Archi Studio’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality at lower prices sets them apart from their counterparts.

A Decade of Design Excellence

Over the past decade, Avishkar Archi Studio has built an impressive network of connections and vendors throughout Maharashtra. This extensive network enables them to source the best materials and services, further enhancing the quality of their projects. Their ability to maintain strong relationships with clients and partners is a testament to their professionalism and dedication.

Their projects in Nagpur and Amravati have already garnered significant attention. From premium residential properties to commercial ventures, each project reflects Komal and Shivam’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Their work in the hospitality and healthcare sectors is particularly noteworthy, demonstrating their ability to meet the unique demands of these industries while maintaining high standards of design and construction.

Looking Ahead

As Avishkar Archi Studio continues to grow, Komal Pawar and Shivam Rathod remain focused on their mission to transform spaces and elevate the standards of design and construction. Their journey from Nagpur and Amravati to Pune is just the beginning. With their expertise, vision, and dedication, they are set to redefine the architectural landscape not only in Maharashtra but beyond.

If you are looking to review their work or obtain quotations for your next project, do not hesitate to reach out at -https://www.instagram.com/avishkararchistudio/?hl=en.

Komal and Shivam’s extensive experience and innovative approach make them the ideal partners for any design or construction venture. Join them on their journey as they continue to decode the business of design, one project at a time.

With their firm Avishkar Archi Studio, Komal Pawar and Shivam Rathod are not just building structures; they are creating legacies. Their story is an inspiring reminder of what can be achieved with passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.