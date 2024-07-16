Morari Medical Launches Wefunder Campaign to Improve Sexual Health with Innovative Wearable Patch
Pre-Regulatory Clearance Investment Opportunity for Innovative MOR Patch
"The funds raised in this campaign will help us move towards commercial launch, bringing a much-needed product to the market and improving the sexual health and well-being of countless individuals."”MAPLE GROVE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morari Medical, a pioneer in men's sexual health, today announced the relaunch of its crowdfunding equity campaign on Wefunder. This campaign offers a unique opportunity for investors to support the development and commercialization of the MOR patch, a wearable device designed to improve or enhance sexual performance.
— Jeff Bennett, CEO and Founder of Morari Medical
Millions of men and their partners worldwide stand to benefit from the MOR patch. The $37 billion global sexual health market has seen little innovation in male sexual wellness for over two decades. MOR aims to fill this gap with a non-invasive, drug-free wearable solution, presenting a significant opportunity for investors.
Morari Medical has made significant progress in developing the MOR product and is nearing a major regulatory milestone. This campaign is an opportunity for investors to join at pre-regulatory clearance terms. Prior to this campaign, Morari Medical successfully raised over $3,000,000 including $650,000 from an initial Wefunder launch.
"We invite others to join us in this important phase of our journey," said Jeff Bennett, CEO and Founder of Morari Medical. "The funds raised through this campaign will help us move towards commercial launch, bringing a much-needed product to the market and improving the sexual health and well-being of countless individuals and their partners."
“This is not just a financial decision,” said Ray Jordan, investment manager for Elmstead Partners LLC and lead Wefunder investor for the Morari campaign. “It’s an opportunity to be part of a mission that can improve the lives of countless individuals. The MOR patch has the potential to be a game-changer in the field of sexual health, and I am proud to support its development.”
"One of the most powerful forces in the world is when someone believes in you and backs it up with a bit of their own money. Community Rounds now allows that to happen at scale," said Jonny Price, VP of Fundraising at Wefunder. "It's a mark of prestige when a company raises a Community Round. It's hard to build a business that your customers believe in so much that they actually want to invest their hard-earned money in the company's success.”
Morari Medical’s development journey has been marked by notable achievements, including the issuance of three patents, a successful feasibility study, the development of a drug-free wearable patch with app integration, the completion of formal safety studies, and recognition in prestigious competitions such as the Proctor and Gamble Innovation Challenge, Minnesota Cup, and the San Diego Angel Conference. Morari Medical was also an episode winner on the TV series "2-Minute Drill".
Investors interested in participating in this groundbreaking opportunity can learn more and invest by visiting www.wefunder.com/morariinc. Join Morari in making a meaningful impact on sexual health and wellness.
About Morari Medical:
Morari Medical is dedicated to improving men's sexual health through innovative, wearable technology. With the company's flagship product, the MOR patch, Morari Medical is poised to revolutionize the field and make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions.
About Wefunder:
Wefunder is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that connects startups with investors. By democratizing the investment process, Wefunder enables individuals to support innovative companies and share in their success. Since its inception, Wefunder has helped hundreds of startups raise the funds needed to bring their visions to life.
