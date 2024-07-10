Global Clay Absorber Market to Hit $6.67 Billion by 2034, Driven by 4.2% CAGR

The global clay absorbers market is set to grow significantly, reaching $6.67 billion by 2034 from an estimated $4.42 billion in 2024.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global Clay Absorber Market is set to reach US$ 4.42 billion in 2024 and further expand at 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Clay absorbers are versatile tools used to extract liquids and gases from various substances and environments, offering a cost-effective solution for moisture absorption in homes, particularly in kitchens, bathrooms, and basements. Their natural moisture-absorbent properties also help prevent mold growth in clay brick structures.These absorbers can be crafted from a variety of materials depending on their intended use, such as lead, tungsten, or even liquid hydrogen. They find practical applications in reducing radiation from accelerator components and are crucial in moisture, oil, and gas absorption. Silica gel and calcium chloride are commonly used types of absorbers, while clay absorbers also play a role in ionization cooling and enhancing solar electricity efficiency. Clay absorbers serve key end-user segments including oil and gas, fracking, automotive, and environmental remediation. Prominent retailers and distributors in the automobile aftermarket sector are pivotal in advocating for clay absorber usage. The automotive industry relies on clay absorbers for their essential role in enhancing safety and providing continuous absorption capabilities in vehicles.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:The global clay absorber market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.67 Billion by the end of 2034.The United States clay absorber market is expected to reach $748 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% and capturing 71.9% of the North American market share.The China clay absorber market is forecasted to grow at a 4.5% CAGR, reaching a market value of $539.3 million by 2034.Key players in the clay absorber market are Trisoplast; Tolsa; ENVIGEO; German Water & Energy (GWE); Taiko Group; Clariant; Imerys; BASF SE; EP Minerals; Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd.; Other Prominent Players.Growing Environmental Concerns about Chemical and Oil SpillsThe expansion of industries such as oil and gas, plant infrastructure, and automotive is boosting the market share of clay absorbers. Several factors are driving this market growth: heightened environmental awareness, stricter regulations on chemical and oil spills, an increase in the frequency of spills on land and water, and rapid industrialization. The global population growth and rising living standards are key contributors to the increased demand for oil and gas products.Clay absorbers, which prevent mildew and mold growth, are also used in homes. Wet areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and basements are prone to mold. By placing clay absorbers in pockets or buckets, moisture can be effectively removed from a room or enclosed space. Due to their excellent moisture-absorbing capabilities, natural industrial absorbents are highly recommended for moisture control in high-humidity environments.Country-wise InsightsThe U.S. clay absorber market is projected to reach a value of $748 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% and representing 71.9% of the North American market share. This growth is anticipated to create a dollar opportunity worth $407.8 million between 2024 and 2034. The increasing use of safety products across various industries in the U.S. is driving this expansion. The rapid growth of the automobile industry, with a focus on safety measures, is boosting demand for clay absorbers that can absorb and neutralize pollutants in car emissions. Companies like 3M are developing innovative clay-based products to enhance air quality and ensure safer driving conditions, a trend expected to continue supporting market growth both domestically and internationally.In China, the clay absorber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, reaching a projected market value of $539.3 million by 2034. This growth is driven by the country's stringent environmental regulations and increasing awareness of air pollution. Rapid industrialization and the rising frequency of small liquid spills across various sectors are also propelling the market forward. The demand for absorbers is increasing in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and energy due to government initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and improving air quality. Companies like Shanghai Huayi Group are investing in the research and development of advanced clay-based products to meet the growing demand for environmental protection solutions. Competitive LandscapeProducers of clay absorbers are enhancing their product offerings and strengthening their global market presence through new product developments and strategic collaborations.In October 2021, Green Boom launched eco-friendly oil-spill absorbents and forged a partnership with JP Consulting to expand their market reach.In 2022, Imerys introduced 'Imerys Filteraid X', a new clay-based filter aid designed to enhance the quality of specialty papers like tissue and filter papers in the pulp and paper industry.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market : The global geosynthetic clay liners market is valued at US$ 322.8 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach US$ 640.9 million by the end of 2032. Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market : The global thermal conductive adhesives market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of 6% over the forecast period and is expected to witness 1.8x growth between 2019 and 2029. 