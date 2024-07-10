On This Page

Date: September 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET

Workshop Location

FDA White Oak Campus

Building 31, Conference Center, The Great Room

10903 New Hampshire Ave.

Silver Spring, MD 20993

Organized by: CDER’s Office of New Drugs

Summary

FDA in collaboration with the University of Maryland Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (MCERSI) is convening this one-day workshop to solicit input from stakeholders on increasing the enrollment of historically underrepresented populations in pediatric clinical studies, and encouraging pediatric clinical study participation that reflects the prevalence of the disease or condition among demographic subgroups, where appropriate and other topics.

Goals and Objectives

Increase the enrollment of historically underrepresented populations in pediatric clinical studies and encourage pediatric clinical study participation that reflects the prevalence of the disease or condition among demographic subgroups, where appropriate and other topics.

Workshop Agenda

Coming soon.

Topics for Discussion

Challenges of pediatric clinic trial participation

Understand metrics for assessing diverse clinical study enrollment, including considerations of disease prevalence and incidence across subgroups of the pediatric population.

Discuss key elements of a strategy to include underrepresented populations, including trial design and methodological considerations, community engagement, recruitment and retention practices, and other related topics.

Attendance Information

All interested in attending are encouraged to register early.

This workshop will be held in person on the FDA White Oak campus and in a virtual format via Zoom. Registration is required to attend. Registration will be available until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Registration

To attend, please register online at Lu.ma. Registration will close at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Friday, September 6, 2024. To add a calendar notification to your personal calendar you may select one of these links: Add to Google Calendar or Add to Outlook Calendar. Campus visitor information will be sent to in-person attendees prior to the workshop.

Special Accommodations

The FDA will make every effort to accommodate persons with physical disabilities or special needs at public meetings. If you require accommodations due to a disability, email ONDPublicMTGSupport@fda.hhs.gov at least 7 days before to the workshop. The FDA White Oak campus and FDA shuttle are generally accessible to people with physical disabilities.

Visiting the FDA Campus

Entrance for public workshop attendees (non-FDA employees) is through Building 1. All attendees (FDA and non-FDA) attending the workshop in-person will be required to pass through routine security check procedures like TSA screening at airports. Laptops, tablets, cell phones, keys, car fobs, coins and other metal items must be removed from pockets and put in a bin or tray. Hats will need to be removed. Outer coats, belts, shoes, watches, or other jewelry do not have to be removed. After passing through security screening, attendees will be directed to the workshop room in Building 31.

For parking and security information, please refer to Public Meeting Information, Getting to the FDA, and Visitor Parking and Campus Map.

Contact

For additional details, contact the FDAs CDER/OND/Public Meeting Team at ONDPublicMTGSupport@fda.hhs.gov.

Event Materials

Coming soon.